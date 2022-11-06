How to pay your TV licence to buy Black Friday deals

With Black Friday around the corner, many South Africans may want to take the opportunity to buy a new TV at a discounted rate. However, they must pay their TV licences up to date beforehand.

While the South African Broadcasting Service’s (SABC) PayNow system is offline, there are still several ways to pay for your TV licence.

The SABC took its PayNow service offline after MyBroadband reported a significant security flaw on the SABC’s TV licence web portal that let attackers view people’s account information and outstanding bills without needing their password.

Its online payment service has been offline since July.

“We are currently experiencing issues on PayNow. We apologise for the inconvenience,” a notice on the SABC’s TV licence page reads without stating why it took the system offline or when it would return.

Last year e-commerce giant Takealot warned South Africans that they should pay their TV Licence well in advance if they wish to benefit from Black Friday TV deals.

Takealot and the other retailers require buyers to present their TV licence during checkout or upon delivery.

Takealot warned that the SABC’s systems could take a few days to reflect updated balances, meaning South Africans could lose out on Black Friday TV deals if they are too late in paying their outstanding fees.

We have listed several ways South Africans can pay their outstanding TV licence fees below. You will need to check your balance by sending your ID or TV licence to 44210 beforehand.

Pay at ATMs or via EFT

The SABC lets South Africans pay their TV licences at ATMs from four of the country’s major banks and through their online banking platforms via EFT.

Customers can also make payment over the counter at these banks if they aren’t comfortable doing it at an ATM.

The broadcaster states that customers should use their TV licence account number for reference on their payments.

SABC customers can pay their TV licence accounts at the following banks:

Absa — deposit to account number 2840000241.

— deposit to account number 2840000241. FNB — deposit to account number 62009434987.

— deposit to account number 62009434987. Nedbank — no account number specified, but the SABC notes TV owners may make payments over the counter at any Nedbank branch.

— no account number specified, but the SABC notes TV owners may make payments over the counter at any Nedbank branch. Standard Bank — deposit to account number 002351234

Those wishing to pay their TV licence accounts via EFT must use the following account details:

Branch: Absa

Absa Account number: 4050720141

4050720141 Branch number: 335105

Pay at retailers and EasyPay outlets

The SABC provides a long list of retailers and EasyPay outlets where customers can pay their TV licence accounts in person.

Retailers include Hi-Fi Corporation, Makro, Game, PEP, Spar, Ackermans, and Incredible Connection and other JD Group-owned stores.

Those who wish to use the EasyPay service to pay their balances can do so at the following outlets:

Pick n Pay Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, and Family Stores Nationwide;

Foodworld, Saveworld, and Hypersaver stores in the Western Cape;

Woolworths;

Boxer Cash Carry;

Shoprite Checkers; and

Lewis Stores.

