Vodacom launches Black Friday deals — including uncapped data from R299 per month

South African mobile network operator Vodacom has launched its first Black Friday 2022 deals.

From 4 November 2022, the network is selling heavily discounted mobile and fibre contracts, tech wearables, and bundled deals with laptops, routers, gaming consoles, and accessories to its customers.

It will unlock new offers on each of the four Fridays of the month.

Among its notable launch deals is a Home Internet LTE 1TB 36-month contract with a Nokia Fastmile Gateway 1 router at R349 per month, 59% off its usual price of R849.

Over the duration of the contract, it works out to be R19,800 cheaper than usual.

The 1TB allocation includes 500GB of anytime data and 500GB of night owl data.

A shorter-term 24-month contract with the same bundle will cost you R399 during the Black Friday promotion.

In addition, a 36-month 10Mbps uncapped Home Internet LTE deal with Alcatel HH72 router is selling for R299 per month.

During its Black Friday promotion, Vodacom postpaid customers will also get 75% off Vodacom’s 30GB recurring anytime data bundle, which will be R175 per month when added to a new contract.

Vodacom said prepaid customers could also look forward to deals in the next few weeks.

Several deals will also be exclusively available through the VodaPay app’s digital mall throughout November.

“New VodaPay customers will be able to enjoy time-limited Vodacom-specific deals, such as the 1GB bundle for only R1,” Vodacom said.

“Existing VodaPay customers will get 70% off selected mobile data bundles on the Just4You menu accessible via VodaPay.”

Customers with VodaBucks, the operator’s loyalty points, will also be able to shop deals from the VodaBucks store.

“This year, the VodaBucks store will feature a dedicated ‘Black Friday’ tab for the convenience of customers to find loads of specials,” Vodacom said.

Among the categories on offer will be fashion and active wear, gadgets and tech, and lifestyle and travel.

Those who prefer to do their shopping in-store, Vodacom’s flagship retail store, Vodacom World in Midrand, will also feature heavily discounted deals, ranging from gaming consoles, accessories, home appliances, smart television sets, laptops, and much more.

Vodacom’s Black Friday deals will run from 4 November 2022 until 1 December 2022.

For business customers, Vodacom is offering Business Internet capped and uncapped deals starting from R249 and SIM-only deals on a selection of Red Business plans, available online and in-store.

Below we have highlighted some of the best deals currently available from Vodacom’s online store.

