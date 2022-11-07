Where to find the best Black Friday 2022 deals in South Africa

Black Friday is one of the year’s biggest shopping events, and a growing list of retailers are set to offer significant deals.

Several retailers will offer promotions on Black Friday itself — 25 November 2022 — rather than running them through the entire month.

In the past, retailers said they had run month-long promotions to prevent crowding in their stores. However, a few have decided to return to the old tradition of one day of substantial discounts.

South Africans often use promotions offered during the sales event to buy luxury items, stock up on expensive essentials, and get a lot of their festive season shopping done.

Online stores are also expected to offer “Cyber Monday” promotions on 28 November 2022.

Many consumers want to know which stores they should watch to get the best deals, and MyBroadband has assembled a list of retailers that have confirmed they will launch Black Friday promotions this year.

Here is a list of retailers and technology providers that have confirmed they will offer special deals on Black Friday 2022.

