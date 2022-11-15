Takealot sold 5,000 air fryers on Black Friday last year — here are its plans for 2022

Takealot is anticipating its biggest Black Friday yet in 2022, with its operations now focused on preparing for increased traffic and shopper volumes.

The country’s biggest online store said the annual shopping promotion had been a sales record-breaker every year since it first offered Black Friday deals in 2012.

“This year, the business expects no different, expecting to ship millions of boxes to Takealot shoppers across the country in November alone,” Takealot said.

Takealot’s version of Black Friday is called the Blue Dot Sale and runs over a few days.

As one illustration of the promotion’s success, Takealot said it sold 5,000 air fryers on Black Friday alone in 2021.

“By Takealot Tuesday, enough air fryers had been sold to kit out every home in Ermelo,” the retailer said.

For reference, the latest available census data — from 2011 — showed Ermelo had over 24,300 households.

One Takealot shopper was not afraid to splurge, spending R366,967 on their basket in the largest purchase on the platform during Black Friday 2022.

Takealot.com CEO Frederik Zietsman said the retailer would go back to its roots with this year’s sale, offering “phenomenal” deals on both everyday essentials and the most wish-listed tech, TVs, fridges, washing machines, laptops, fragrances, and toys.

Products will be discounted up to 50% of their normal price.

In 2022, the Takealot Blue Dot Sale will kick off one minute past midnight on Friday, 25 November, and continue until Tuesday, 29 November.

New deals will be added daily over the weekend, on Cyber Monday (28 November), and Takealot Tuesday (29 November).

Takealot said Cyber Monday would feature tech and appliance deals and emphasise load-shedding products this year.

Takealot Tuesday will put products from local businesses trading on the Takealot marketplace at the fore, in addition to discounts on brands exclusive to Takealot.

Select Blue Dot Early Access Deals will also be available between 21 to 24 November 2022, which Takealot said would come with “Black Friday prices”.

Finally, the retailer plans to host a 24-hour live shopping marathon through its Takealot Instagram profile.

Followers will get 15-minute booster coupon deals on the hour, every hour, for 24 hours on Black Friday.

“These coupon offers will be applied to products already discounted during Black Friday, and on some of the biggest brands in South Africa including Apple, Samsung, Hisense, Russell Hobbs, Asics, Lego, and more,” Takealot said.

“Coupons will be limited, meaning it’s fastest fingers first only for these never-before-seen deals.”

