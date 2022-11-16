FNB launches 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

FNB has launched a range of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, including discounts on FNB Connect products and eBucks Shop promotions.

The bank said its 2022 deals offer discounts of up to 60% on popular products from its eBucks Shop and up to 50% off premiums on FNB Connect device contracts.

The eBucks Shop specials are running from 10 November until 10 December, while the FNB Connect deals will be available between 18 November and 31 December.

Customers making purchases through the eBucks Shop can either pay using their eBucks balance or with cheque and credit cards from FNB and RMB Private Bank.

Those who make purchases on the eBucks Shop using the FNB or RMB Private Bank app are also eligible for free delivery.

In addition to the long-term deals, the bank will run specific promotions over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, among which will be discounts of up to 40% on NetFlorist vouchers for eBucks Rewards members.

Customers who use their eBucks on Superbalist purchases over the weekend will be entered into a draw to win a R10,000 voucher from the popular online clothing retailer.

Big savings on device contracts

The FNB Connect deals are available on 24-month contracts and include devices like a Samsung Galaxy A32 + Galaxy Fit 2 bundle, a Hisense 65-inch UHD Smart TV, and Apple Airpods Pro.

Noteworthy offers include the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for R349 per month, which FNB said amounted to a saving of R4,560 over the 24-month contract period.

Apple’s first-generation AirPods Pro are also available at R229 per month, working out to R1,200 less than when bought at R279 per month on the normal contract price.

Some of FNB Connect’s deals are provided in the table below.