Makro reveals Black Friday plans

Massmart has revealed that its popular general goods retailer Makro will run Black Friday deals over several days this year.

After two years of running month-long Black Friday offers to avoid a flood of shoppers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Makro is bringing back its “Black5Day” promotion.

The promotional period will run from Wednesday, 23 November 2022, until Sunday, 27 November 2022.

The company said shoppers could expect “incredibly low” prices on products like smart TVs, large and small appliances, and home gym equipment.

Deals will be available online and on the recently-launched standalone Makro mobile app.

Customers should also keep an eye out for a “secret coupon” to score an added discount at checkout.

Massmart’s building and home improvement retailer Builders will start offering discounts of up to 50% on over 150 products starting from Monday, 21 November 2022.

As previously communicated, Massmart’s other major general goods retailer — Game — will only run its Black Friday deals on Friday, 25 November 2022.

It will open most of its 108 stores from 00:00 on the day and offer extended trading hours to 20:00.

Deals will be announced at the start of the week, but Massmart said Game would offer discounts on its widest range of products yet.

In addition, the retailer’s Price Beat Promise will give customers who find the same product cheaper from another retailer, a refund of the price difference plus an additional 10% money back.

All deliveries will happen within 5 days of ordering

Massmart said 2022 has been a transformational year for its ecommerce, during which various initiatives improved the online customer experience across the group’s shopping websites and apps.

“One result is that Massmart will maintain its 2-5 day delivery promise during the year-end peak trading period that includes Black Friday and the festive season — a time when many retailers usually extend delivery lead times in line with the increased demand,” the company explained.

The promise is noteworthy given that Makro has historically suffered to get products ordered on Black Friday to customers within its claimed delivery times.

In 2018 and 2019, many customers reported they were still waiting for their orders for several weeks after placing them.

Those worst impacted by the delays had still not received their products by January of the year following the sale.

Massmart vice president for pickup and delivery Merlin Otto said the changes implemented at the company over the past 18 months had “unlocked efficiencies” that helped Massmart consistently meet its delivery promise, even when demand increased.

“Integrating Wumdrop’s same-day delivery services and the ability to ship orders directly from our distribution centres have been game-changers for us,” Otto said.

In addition, Massmart has appointed regional ecommerce managers, responsible for driving ecommerce operations efficiency across the group.

“The impact of these improvements is perhaps best seen at Makro, where over 75% of all deliveries are made within 48 hours,” Massmart said.

