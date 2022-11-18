MTN unveils Black Friday deals — including a free mini UPS for load-shedding

MTN has announced its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering discounts of up to 60% on several PayAsYouGo, MyMTN Home, contracts and business deals.

The mobile network will provide these deals from 18 November 2022 until 4 December 2022, alongside MTN’s existing summer deals.

MTN South Africa’s chief consumer officer Ernst Fonternel said the offers were a true reflection of the innovation that catered to MTN customers’ needs and budgets.

“After another long, hard year, everyone needs a win – and we are playing our part by rewarding our customers simply being on the MTN network,” said Fonternel.

Contract customers can take up one of several new SIM-only month-to-month deals, which they can cancel at any time.

“Customers need to simply download and visit the MTN app or dial *234#, select the Black Friday bundle they want and then select ‘monthly’ when paying for their bundles,” MTN said.

Prices start from R199 per month for a 50GB anytime data plan and go up to R599 for the Sky Bronze plan, which combines 30GB data, 1,600 all-net voice minutes, 400 daily SMSs, and 500MB of Hello World roaming data.

MTN also offers 24-month contract deals with large data allocations for specific services.

These start from R149 per month for an 80GB package divided into general use, video streaming, and music streaming.

The tables below provide more details on MTN’s Black Friday SIM-only and 24-month contract deals.

MTN Black Friday SIM-only Deals Package Allocation Monthly price Terms Deal 1 50GB Anytime data R199 Pay monthly and cancel any time Deal 2 100GB Anytime data R299 Pay monthly and cancel any time Deal 3 (Sky Bronze) R599 Pay monthly and cancel any time 30GB Anytime Data 1600 All-net Minutes 400 SMSs daily 500MB Hello World Roaming International Calling R30

24-month contract Black Friday deals Deal 80GB (10GB Base + 30GB Summer + 30GB Black Friday) 120GB (40GB Base + 40GB Summer + 40GB Black Friday) Price R149 R199 Summer Promotional Value 10GB Video streaming bundle (DStv Now, Showmax) 20GB Video streaming bundle (DStv Now, Showmax) 10GB YouTube streaming bundles 10GB YouTube streaming bundles 10GB Music Streaming Bundle (Apple Music +Deezer) 10GB Music Streaming Bundle (Apple Music + Deezer) Black Friday Promotional Value 10GB Video streaming bundle (DStv Now, ShowMax) 20GB Video streaming bundle (DStv Now, ShowMax) 10GB YouTube streaming bundles 10GB YouTube streaming bundles 10GB Music Streaming Bundle (Apple Music +Deezer) 10GB Music Streaming Bundle (Apple Music + Deezer) Contract Validity 24 months

Customers interested in fixed-mobile broadband in an area with 5G or LTE connectivity can take up one of two deals and get a free mini UPS for power cuts valued at R799.

The first option is a MyMTN Home 5G 24-month contract with 1TB of monthly anytime data and a free 5G router for R699 per month.

The second is a MyMTN Home 4G package with uncapped data at 10Mbps speeds and a free 4G router for R399 per month.

The latter option has a fair usage policy of 400GB, after which speeds are throttled down.

Free data for all prepaid customers

MTN said all prepaid PayAsYouGo and Pulse customers can claim 100MB of free daily data over the next two weeks, with no costs involved.

The Made4U Menu will also include personalised data and voice bundles, including 1GB daily data for R10 or 100GB monthly data for R200.

To redeem the free Black Friday 100MB data or access personalised Made4U bundles, customers can dial *142# or *136*2# or use the MTN or MTN Momo apps. Pulse customers can dial *411# to access their Made4U offers.

MTN MoMo customers can also buy several cheap bundles during MTN’s Black Friday promotion, while there are also several MTN Sky SIM-only deals on offer.

These are shown in the tables below.

MTN MoMo deals Price Allocation R2 1GB rush-hour bundle R1 300MB rush-hour bundle R1 3minutes talk time Free 100MB (Once off) during the three days of Black Friday weekend

MTN Sky deals Price Allocation Terms R199 50 GB anytime data sim only deal SIM-only deal R299 100GB anytime data SIM-only deal R599 30GB Anytime Data MyMTN SKY Bronze 30GB 1600 All net minutes 400 local SMSs 500MB Hello world roaming R30 International calling

The company will also offer a wide range of data-only and bundle packages for MTN Business customers.

Among these are uncapped 24-month contracts starting from a 5Mbps speed option for R199 per month and going up to R399

In addition, three Made for Business S contracts bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Oppo Reno 5 5G, and Huawei Nova Y90 will be made available.

Now read: Vodacom launches international roaming bundles