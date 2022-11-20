Game unveils Black Friday deals

Game has unveiled its Black Friday deals, which will be available on 25 November both online and at its physical stores.

The retailer said that its online launch would begin at midnight, and doors would open at selected stores at the same time.

There are limited quantities of all products, and Game said it would be operating on a “when it’s gone, it’s gone” basis.

The retailer is also launching a branded Roblox game on 21 November that will “give gamers the opportunity to win their share of over R70,000 in vouchers leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

The game will mix South African culture with the fantastical in a challenge to race around a downtown city neighbourhood using potholes as portals.

Each day, the top players will win R5,000, R3,000, or R2,000 vouchers if they finish in the top three places.

We have highlighted our favourite Game Black Friday deals below.

Proline Intel Core i3 Laptop — R3,999

Hisense 55-inch UHD TV — R6,999

Samsung 70-inch UHD TV — R12,999

Samsung 535L Side by Side Fridge — R12,999

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Smartphone — R5,499