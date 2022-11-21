iStore launches Black Friday sale â€” with iPhones starting from R6,999

Popular South African Apple reseller iStore has launched its Black Friday 2022 sale.

From Monday, 21 November 2022, to Sunday, 27 November 2022, it is offering substantial discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and a wide range of accessories.

These deals will be available online and in its stores and include the following savings on each of the product categories available from iStore:

Mac and accessories â€” Up to R9,000 off

iPhone and accessories â€” Up to R4,000 off

Apple Watch and accessories â€” Up to R6,000 off

iPad and accessories â€” Up to R1,300 off

AirPods and accessories â€” Up to R900 off

Headphones and speakers â€” Up to R1,600 off

Smart toys and gadgets â€” Up to R1,000 off

Noteworthy offers below R10,000 include the entry-level iPhone SE 2020 going for R6,999 â€” R2,400 off its usual price.

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS-only model is also selling for R5,999 for the 41mm version and R6,999 for the 45mm model, R1,500 lower than their regular prices.

Those able to spend a bit more can get the iPhone 13 Pro 1TB for R29,999, R4,000 less than its normal price, or a 24-inch M1-powered iMac with 256GB of storage for R32,999, also R4,000 lower than usual.

Contract deals from Vodacom and Telkom

Customers willing to sign up for a contract will also find several deals available from Vodacom and Telkom.

That includes a 36-month contract with two iPhone 11 64GB models on Vodacom Red 500MB contracts for a total price of R699 per month.

Alternatively, they can get two iPhone 12 128GB models on the same contract for R1,129 per month over 36 months.

Below are some of the best deals from the iStore Black Friday 2022 sale.

iPhone SE 2020 64GB â€” R6,999

iPhone 13 Pro 1TB â€” R29,999

iPad 10.2-inch 9th gen Wi-Fi 64GB â€” R5,999

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm â€” R5,999

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm â€” R10,999

MacBook Air 13-inch M1 256GB â€” R17,999

MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 1TB â€” R64,999

iMac 24-inch M1 256GB â€” R32,999

AirPods 2nd Gen with charging case â€” R1,999

Beats Studio Buds â€” R1,499

Apple TV remote â€” R99 (Update: No longer listed)

Now read: Game unveils Black Friday deals