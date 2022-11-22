Rain launches R1 Black Friday deal

Rain kicked off its R1 Black Friday deal on 18 November 2022, allowing new customers to join its network for R1 and get a free three-month speed upgrade.

The deal will run until 30 November 2022, and existing customers will also benefit from the special, with those on the 5G Basic plan being upgraded to Rain’s 5G Standard package.

Similarly, those on the 5G Standard plan will be upgraded to Rain’s 5G Premium package for the three-month promotional period.

While there is no speed upgrade for Rain’s 5G Premium product, users will only pay R1 to join the plan during the special.

Once the three-month period has lapsed, Rain will automatically revert customers to their original plan unless they elect to remain on the higher-tier plan at full price.

The speed upgrade only applies to Rain’s 5G packages, while the R1 joining fee deal applies to both its 4G and 5G products.

New customers that buy a Rain 4G or 5G package will pay a R1 joining fee. They will then be charged for their subscription on their chosen payment date.

Subscribers can choose the 1st, 15th, 20th, and 25th of every month as their payment dates.

The promotion’s terms and conditions specify that these customers will not be charged a cancellation fee if they terminate the subscription within seven days.

Its terms and conditions also specify that Rain has the right to cancel the promotion or change its rules without notice.

“If this happens, participants will lose and abandon any rights they may have against the promoter, our affiliates and associated companies to the extent permitted by law,” it adds.

Rain hikes prices and removes streaming limits

In October 2022, Rain increased the pricing of its uncapped 4G and 5G products while simultaneously removing their specified streaming limits.

The operator informed its customers of the change via SMS, specifying that the price hikes were in line with inflation.

While the increased prices have been live on Rain’s website since 1 October, the operator told MyBroadband that existing customers would see the changes reflected in their December invoices for November’s services.

Monthly pricing for its 4G and 5G products increased by between R15 and R40, while its top-tier 5G Premium plan was excluded from the price hikes.

Notably, the operator has removed its highly-criticised streaming limitations and hasn’t specified a streaming cap, suggesting that limits will be determined by plan performance.

This was a significant change for Rain, as customers often complained about the streaming limitations.

For instance, Rain’s 24/7 4G plan for any device can achieve speeds of up to 10Mbps — sufficient to stream 1080p video — but the operator limited streaming resolution on the plan to 360p.

Rain’s price increases and streaming resolution changes are summarised in the table below.