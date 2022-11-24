Black Friday 2022 — where to find the best deals in South Africa

Numerous South African businesses are offering big discounts on a wide range of products and services for this year’s Black Friday.

Big-name brands, online stores, general goods retailers, fashion outlets, mobile networks, Internet service providers, and travel agencies are among the many players jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon this year.

Banks and payment providers have been preparing for an influx of shoppers spending big during the sales bonanza, which promises big discounts of 50% or more in some cases.

The fact that Black Friday falls on 25 November 2022 could also help boost sales, as it coincides with many consumers’ monthly salary pay-day.

Last year, the country’s major banks saw their highest single transaction values ranging from around R450,000 to just under R700,000 on the day.

The volume of transactions was also incredibly high, with payments facilitator PayGate recording 106 transactions on a single card.

An increasing number of South Africans have become comfortable with spending their money online due to the restricted movement of people under Covid-19-induced lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

The pandemic also saw many new small businesses take their offerings online, while major brick-and-mortar retailers have invested heavily into improving their ecommerce capabilities to better compete with online-only stores.

But 2022’s Black Friday will be the first in three years with no lockdowns in place, which means some physical retailers — like Game — have switched back to a major one-day-only event on Black Friday itself,

A handful of outlets and brands have already started offering monthly or weekly deals, but many of these will also be featuring their best deals on the main day.

Whether you are looking for a great deal on a TV, smartphone, fridge, books, homeware, clothes, essential goods, or your next overseas holiday, it’s likely you will find a few offers right up your alley.

Below are some of the businesses offering big Black Friday deals in South Africa in 2022.

