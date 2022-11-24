Best Black Friday deals in South Africa

Black Friday is only a few hours away, and major retailers, online stores, mobile networks, and service providers are offering big discounts on various tech and other products.

While several retailers and service providers have been offering extended Black Friday sales in November 2022, others, such as Takealot and Game, have returned to running one-day-only promotions.

The timing of Black Friday this year could not be better for merchants and responsible shoppers, landing on 25 November — payday for many customers.

It will be interesting to see how Black Friday 2022 compares with 2021 after South Africans finally got some relief from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Despite the pandemic and lockdown last year, there were some big spenders. South Africa’s banks recorded transactions ranging from R450,000 to R700,000 on Black Friday 2021.

As in prior years, the list of participating stores is extensive.

We have listed over 50 of the best specials available in South Africa below to make it easier to see what deals are on offer.

Hisense U50 Lite — R699.90 (Edgars)

Bennett Read 7.2L Air Fryer — R1,999 (Makro)

Superfly Mini DC UPS for Wi-Fi Routers — R699 (Technomobi)

Kingston 240GB SATA3 2.5-inch SSD — R399 (Takealot)

Cricut Joy Starter Bundle — R1,999 (Takealot)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 — R299 x 36 (Vodacom 4U)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 2019 — R995 (GeeWiz)

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Dual Sim — R1,469.90 (Edgars)

LG 611L Side-by-Side Fridge Matte Black — R23,999 (Makro)

MyMTN SKY Bronze Samsung S22 — R1,199 x 24 (MTN)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC 6GB — R4,999 (Takealot)

Apple iPhone 14 256GB (30GB, 1,600 minutes) — R1,579 x 24 (MTN Business)

Sinotec 58-inch UHD LED Backlit Android 10 Smart TV — R6,399 (Esquire)

Solarix 1,300VA Modified Sine Wave Inverter Bundle — R6,999 (Esquire)

Terrace Leisure Saturn 410 4-Burner Gas Braai — R3,999 (Makro)

10400mah Mini DC UPS 9V 12V — R695 (GeeWiz)

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Dual Sim (Certified Pre-Owned) — R5,999 (Technomobi)

Skyworth 43-inch FHD Smart TV — R4,099 (Takealot)

Garmin Enduro — R9,949 (Garmin)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 — R299 x 36 (Chatz Connect)

Adumo Flow — Click here for info

TECNO Camon 17P — R2,999 (Mr Price)

Huawei Smart Scale — R299 (Technomobi)

Proline 14.1-inch Intel Celeron Laptop — R1,999 (Makro)

2018 Google Chromecast Black — R727 (GeeWiz)

Xiaomi Redmi A1 — R1,479.90 (Edgars)

ASUS 15.6-inch Core i3 laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD) — R7,674 (Takealot)

MTN Made For Business SM (1.5GB, 200 Mins) — R199 x 24 (MTN Business)

MTN Black Friday 50GB Anytime Data — R199 (MTN)

TP-Link DecoX20 AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi System — R5,499 (Takealot)

Business Internet LTE Uncapped (20mbps) — R399 x 24 (Chatz Connect)

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 — From R699 x 24 (Vodacom 4U)

Google Nest Mini-Chalk (REFURBISHED) — R695 (GeeWiz)

Adumo Infinite — Click here for info

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core — R1,449 (Mr Price)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Starter Bundle — R3,499 (Takealot)

Samsung 50-inch AU7000 4K Smart TV — R6,999 (Game)

Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD LED Quantum Dot Smart TV — R10,999 (Esquire)

Alcatel HH72 Router (150GB Any + 100GB Night) — R249 x 36 (Chatz Connect)

MTN Black Friday 100GB Anytime data — R299 (MTN)

LG 42L Neochef Grill Microwave — R3,299 (Makro)

Wyze Cam 3 — R1,095 (GeeWiz)

Garmin fenix 6S Pro Solar 42mm — R12,499 (Garmin)

Nokia C1 2nd-Edition — R799 (Mr Price)

Samsung 32-inch N5300 Series 5 FHD Smart TV — R2,999 (Game)

Hisense 70-inch True 4K UHD LED Smart TV — R10,999 (Esquire)

Huawei Nova Y61 Dual Sim 64GB — R2,999 (Technomobi)

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 — From R699 x 24 (Chatz Connect)

Samsung Galaxy A33 — From R249 x 24 (Vodacom 4U)

Lenovo M73 Tiny – i5 CPU — R3,598 (GeeWiz)

Adumo Connect — Click here for info

Alcatel HH72 Router (150GB Any + 100GB Night) — R249 x 36 (Vodacom 4U)

Hisense Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HS218) — R2,099 (Game)

Xiaomi Redmi 9A — R1,599.90 (Edgars)

Business Internet LTE Uncapped (20mbps) — R399 x 24 (Vodacom 4U)

Alcatel HH72 Router 1TB (500GB Any + 500GB Night) — R349 x 36 (Chatz Connect)

MTN Made For Business M+ (1.5GB, 200 Minutes) — R299 x 24 (MTN Business)

Cricut Explore 3 Smart Bundle — R4,499 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A23 Dual Sim Cellphone — R3,499.90 (Edgars)

MyMTN SKY Bronze 30GB (SIM Only) — R599 (MTN)

Hisense 50-inch A6H UHD Smart LED TV — R6,999 (Technomobi)

Skyworth 75-inch 4K UHD Android 10 Smart TV — R12,499 (Esquire)

Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition 51mm — R14,499 (Garmin)