Impressive Makro Black Friday delivery

On Black Friday, I bought a car radio at a considerable discount from Makro and was pleasantly surprised when it was delivered to my desk a few hours later.

Makro used to have a reputation for slow deliveries — especially over Black Friday — but my latest experience showed that the retailer had made impressive improvements.

I placed an order through the Makro online store on Black Friday at 08:30 after discovering the car radio deal.

After placing the order, I received an SMS stating that the delivery would happen on Saturday, which was already sooner than expected.

At 10:30, I received another SMS from WumDrop, complete with a tracking link, saying the delivery had been scheduled for today.

Two hours later, at 12:30, the radio was delivered to my desk at the office.

The whole purchase took 4 hours from start to finish.

To achieve such a quick delivery is impressive, especially on Black Friday — the busiest online shopping day of the year.

The latest quick delivery from Makro followed equally good results from our previous tests using the Makro app.

The improvements in delivery time from Makro seem to be a result of Massmart’s acquisition of WumDrop, as we have noticed similar improvements from Game.

The quick delivery from Makro on Black Friday shows that it is on par with the best delivery times in South Africa’s ecommerce market.

It is only rivalled by the likes of fast-moving consumer goods delivery services like Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap!, and fast food platforms like Mr D and Uber Eats.

It bodes well for the retailer as it looks to capture a larger slice of the online shopping pie.