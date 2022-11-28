Average South African Black Friday shopper spent R1,255

The average South African Black Friday basket spend was R1,255 this year, with one shopper spending R397,217 split over two transactions, PayFast has revealed.

The average spend is slightly higher than 2021’s R1,208 per basket, and 70% of transactions on the day were processed through mobile platforms.

According to PayFast, the most popular shopping categories of the day were electronics, appliances, and beauty and fashion.

“Black Friday has become a highly anticipated annual event in South Africa, with people planning their wish lists weeks, and even months, in advance,” PayFast managing director Brendon Williamson said.

“Between high inflation and increased food, petrol and energy costs, shoppers are more motivated than ever to take advantage of Black Friday deals — whether it’s to stock up on groceries and basic consumables, or a post-pandemic splurge.”

Williamson said transactions peaked between 09:00 and 10:00, adding that many shoppers started making purchases shortly after midnight.

PayFast’s Black Friday Cyber Monday dashboard tracks live payment data during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.

Cyber Monday sales kicked off today — Monday, 28 November 2022 — and according to PayFast data, the largest basket value was R100,000.

One shopper has also spent R4,570 across 25 Transactions, and the average basket spend for Cyber Monday so far is R907.

