Someone spent R190,179 at Takealot on Black Friday — these were its best-sellers

Takealot.com CEO Frederik Zietsman says the online retailer had a record-breaking Black Friday.

The most orders placed by a single customer on the day was 58, and the biggest single basket value was R190,179.

“South Africans came out in their numbers to take advantage of Black Friday specials this year,” said Zietsman.

Zietsman said they saw 33% year-on-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and over 3 million visits on the day.

He said the GMV exceeded any other Black Friday performance in their history.

Takealot expected the best-selling items to be dominated by a demand for TVs, large appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, load-shedding essentials like power stations and UPSes, laptops, smartwatches, fragrances, sports equipment, and household essentials.

“This projection held true with these products being amongst the first to be snapped up when the clock struck midnight,” Zietsman said.

He highlighted the following categories of best-selling items on the platform:

Top item by units sold — Ballantine’s Finest Scotch Whiskey

Top item sold by GMV — Hisense 58″ Smart TV

Most valuable item sold — Samsung 75″ Smart TV

Zietsman said they attribute Takealot’s strong performance to the increased adoption of online shopping and the access it provides to retail.

“Particularly as consumer behaviour has geared more strongly towards online buying trust, following the global pandemic,” he said.

He said there were also interesting ‘check out’ consumer patterns and behaviours in the group’s Black Friday performance data.

“For example, there was strong site traffic seen at midnight, which showed a high level of interest in being first to access the deals on offer.”

Orders were consistently strong throughout the day, with purchase peaks in the early morning, lunchtime, and early evening.

Zietsman said their “first-for-South Africa” live shopping event on Instagram was a success.

“Close to 10,000 South Africans joined the Live Shopping streams with over 7,000 coupons issued to shop booster deals across top brands,” he said.

“Interestingly, in terms of the 24-hour Live Shopping experience, the top-selling Live Shopping event was for Hisense TVs with an offer for an extra R1,000 off the already discounted price point on the takealot.com Blue Dot Sale. The fastest-selling stream featured Under Armour products.”

Zietsman said Black Friday confirmed that South Africans actively look for unprecedented value and deals customised to their lifestyle and budget.

