Black Friday bonanza expected in South Africa in 2023

Many South African technology companies, retailers, and e-commerce players are gearing up for big Black Friday deals this year.

This year, Black Friday takes place on 24 November. This is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States and signals the start of the holiday shopping season.

South African brick-and-mortar stores and online shops have embraced Black Friday and made it the country’s biggest shopping day.

Black Friday has become so popular that many online shops in the country buckle under the load when their specials are launched.

Online payment provider PayFast said the number of transactions on Black Friday 2022 increased by 20% compared to the previous year.

The company’s gateway solution, PayGate, saw a slightly bigger increase in total payment volumes at 24%.

Electronics, appliances, beauty, and fashion drove the bulk of sales over the discount weekend.

FNB reported that its customers spent a record R3 billion on Black Friday last year, with most shoppers visiting physical stores to grab deals.

R2.4 billion was spent in-store, an increase of 18% from the previous year. Over R670 million was spent online, a rise of 31%.

This year, Black Friday is expected to be even bigger than 2022, with many of South Africa’s top retailers planning a bonanza Black Friday period.

Takealot will lead the pack with its Blue Dot Sale. It is the online retailer’s biggest sale of the year and offers large discounts on a range of products.

Takealot CEO Frederick Zeitsman said they experienced a record-breaking Black Friday in 2022, with 33% growth in sales and more than 3 million visits on the day.

The company’s top sellers included TVs, large appliances, load-shedding essentials, laptops, smart watches, fragrances, and sports equipment.

Other companies preparing for a big Black Friday include Teljoy, Leroy Merlin, Expert Stores, EcoFlow, Technomobi, Karo, HellermannTyton, and Pattern Matched Technologies.

South African consumers will also enjoy specials on mobile products with special deals from companies like Telkom, Chatz Connect, and Vodacom 4U.

Many other companies are expected to join the Black Friday craze and ensure it is the largest shopping day South Africa has ever experienced.