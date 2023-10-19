South Africa’s hottest Black Friday sellers

Telecommunications products, including smartphones, were the hottest sellers in South Africa over the Black Friday period last year.

According to market analytics company GfK, sales in the segment were up 31% compared to 2021.

Consumer electronics such as panel televisions and cameras also fared well, recording 9% year-over-year growth for the same period.

Bucking the trend of earlier years, small domestic appliances recorded negative growth (–20%), while sales of major domestic appliances were down 2% for the period.

The trends were measured over the first three weeks of November, culminating in Black Friday.

GfK’s retail lead for South Africa, Nikki Quinn, said that over the past five years, they have seen Black Friday grow from a day or a week of promotions to nearly an entire month of specials over November.

“Indeed, with many retailers already starting to advertise Black Friday specials in October, Black Friday is at the heart of the golden quarter — the all-important fourth quarter that also includes the festive season and the start of back-to-school campaigns.”

Quinn said South African consumers have been holding back on big purchases throughout 2023 in anticipation of sales and promotions, and the Black Friday period offers technical goods retailers and manufacturers a golden opportunity to capture revenue growth after a challenging year.

However, ongoing economic volatility and low consumer confidence mean brands must be agile and ready to pivot to address unpredictable consumer demand.

Quinn said data from the 2022 Black Friday period highlights that this part of the year remains one of the most critical periods for technical goods manufacturers in South Africa.

GfK’s Market Intelligence and Sales Tracking reported that the technical consumer goods market saw sales for the Black Friday period climb 17% in 2022 relative to the same period in 2021.

Its data for South Africa shows that online channels accounted for around 15% of sales over the Black Friday period in 2022 — still significantly lower than Western Europe, where online accounted for 52%.

The numbers for South Africa represent significant growth over the past five years, with online channels accounting for only 8.7% of technical goods sales (excluding telecoms) in 2018.

GfK said Black Friday 2023 arrives at a time of low consumer confidence and spending.

Its Consumer Life Global Research showed that 53% of South African consumers feel uncertain about the country’s future, and 26% are generally pessimistic.

These attitudes have dramatically reshaped consumer spending behaviour, with nearly all consumers adopting money-saving tactics throughout the last few years.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of South African consumers have spent less on necessities due to rising prices, compared to 57% of global consumers, while 54% have switched from premium to less expensive brands and 42% have bought something second-hand rather than new.

One statistic that bodes well for Black Friday is that 57% of South African consumers postponed a purchase until the product was on sale or there was a special offer.

“With many consumers holding back on spending in anticipation of special offers, Black Friday creates the opportunity to capitalise on delayed spending and pent-up demand,” said Quinn.

“However, technical goods retailers and manufacturers will face fierce competition in a cluttered landscape. They will need to take an agile approach to testing and adjusting offers to maximise their sales over Black Friday 2023.”

Managing director for GfK and NIQ in South Africa, Zak Haeri, said consumers are cynical about bogus discounts and promotions.

“Retailers and manufacturers will need to demonstrate genuine value to attract customers,” Haeri stated.

“Given that consumers are familiar with the cadence of promotional events over Black Friday, brands have the opportunity to create targeted promotional strategies,” he added.

“Personalised promotional strategies leveraging digital loyalty schemes will resonate with households that are struggling to make ends meet. As in every challenging period, brands that invest in innovation can expect to weather the storm better than others.”

