How to spot a good Black Friday deal

There are several ways to ensure that you don’t get caught out by underwhelming discounts disguised as big Black Friday specials.

Numerous South African tech brands, physical retailers, service providers, and online shops plan to offer promotions with deep discounts during the annual shopping bonanza.

This year, Black Friday is set to take place on Friday, 24 November.

However, there are likely to be several deals running over the entire month of November or the week of Black Friday 2023.

Therefore, starting your shopping preparations early is important if you want the best chance of scoring a good deal.

Below are our tips to help you make sure you are really buying a product at a good discount and not just what the retailer claims.

Consider historic pricing

If you have a specific product in mind, early preparation can help you get a good idea of the historic pricing of a particular item.

You should preferably start recording the price of your much-wanted product from as many stores as possible over a month in advance.

If you failed to do so and the promotion is already live, several online tools can assist with previous pricing.

This includes Serval Tracker, a website that provides a graph of historical prices scraped from Takealot.com. You can also have the site send you alerts for when the price drops.

While it does not currently support other websites, its historic Takealot pricing can also be used to gauge how good a deal on other websites might be.

Another good option is Scrapy, which works on several South African stores and offers extensions for Firefox and Chromium-based browsers.

Camelcamelcamel.com is the best place to go for those buying a product on Amazon. It also offers a browser extension called The Camelizer to make it easier to see the price history without jumping between tabs.

There is also a browser extension for Chrome called Buck Cheap, which supports historic price tracking on Takealot, Makro, GeeWiz, and Woolworths.

Shop around

There will be heavy competition between retailers to get customers to buy their deals on Black Friday.

Several price comparison websites like Price Check and SmartPrice try to make this process easier.

However, these websites can have outdated pricing and a limited selection of stores, so it is best to manually compare prices using retailer’s websites or promotional brochures.

This is particularly true around Black Friday promotions, where prices can change from one day to the next if deals are offered over a longer period.

Ignore the % discount

MyBroadband has often found online stores showing a “list price” — the reference point for a discount — much higher than the regular price of products at other stores.

Therefore, even if a product is 40% off on one site, it might be cheaper on another, which has marked it down 20% from a more realistic list price.

Another thing to remember is that there have often been cases where stores inflate prices ahead of Black Friday and then reduce them when their promotions start.

This exaggerates the discount, while the final price can sometimes be roughly the same as the regular price or only slightly cheaper.

It is best to focus on the price itself, consider how much more affordable it is than the typical listed price on other sites, and ensure it is the cheapest available before adding it to your cart.

Remember import taxes and warranties

If you plan to buy some of your products from international stores like Amazon, import taxes, duties, VAT, and international shipping must be factored into the price.

Amazon does this on the customer’s behalf, so you will see the full amount owed before checking out.

The same might not be the case for other overseas retailers that offer international shipping, so you could have to cough up when your product is clearing customs.

Many gadgets and PC hardware — like laptops, CPUs, RAM, and storage — can often be found for cheaper overseas, even when considering taxes and shipping.

However, the opposite is true for monitors and TVs, which carry high import duties.

If you want to buy products from international stores that don’t ship directly to South Africa, you could look into a package-forwarding service.

However, be aware that shopping internationally often means shipping items back at your own cost if you want to claim a warranty, which will come at a substantial cost.

Arrive early

Lastly, it is important not to underestimate how quickly items with the best discounts can sell out.

Some rewards point marketplaces — like the FNB eBucks Shop and VodaPay Store — have offered some truly impressive deals over the past few years.

However, they tend to have limited stock of discounted products, meaning they are often sold out within a few minutes.

Be sure to check their websites and apps immediately once the promos are available — which could be at midnight.

While not common nowadays, physical retailers with online shops might also limit certain items to in-person buying.

In this case, ensure you know what time the store will open — which could also be in the early morning hours.