Vodacom announces Black Friday deals

Vodacom’s Black Friday deals will run from 7 November to 6 December 2023, and the mobile operator is offering several deals on wireless Internet packages, handsets, and gaming consoles.

Vodacom South Africa’s managing executive for Products and Services, Rashid Tar Mahomed, said sales events like Black Friday support the mobile operator’s goal to make connectivity more accessible to South Africans.

“Customers can save up to 75% on fixed, home and mobile connectivity deals, and get new offers every week throughout November,” said Vodacom.

“Plus, they can enjoy SIM-only data plans at low prices when they already have a device.”

The mobile operator is offering a range of deals on gaming consoles, handsets, and fixed wireless plans.

Regarding its wireless Internet deals, Vodacom is offering various Home Internet and Business Internet packages at reduced prices.

According to its Black Friday catalogue, all deals are subject to a once-off SIM and connection fee of R204 on all new contracts.

Vodacom’s Home and Business Internet Black Friday deals are summarised in the table below.

Vodacom fixed-wireless Black Friday deals Package Speed FUP Price Home Wireless Home Internet 30Mbps 30Mbps Hard locked at 600GB R299 × 36 Home Internet 50Mbps 50Mbps Hard locked at 1TB R399 × 36 Home Internet 100Mbps 100Mbps Hard locked at 2TB R499 × 36 Business Business Internet LTE 10Mbps 10Mbps Hard locked at 200GB R299 × 24 Business Internet LTE 20Mbps 20Mbps Hard locked at 400GB R399 × 24 Business Internet Wireless Premium 10Mbps No FUP R549 × 36

Vodacom says it is also offering a 44% discount on its RED VIP 40GB plan, equating to a saving of R25,200 over the contract period.

The mobile operator’s VodaPay customers can buy airtime during the promotion period and receive 30% extra airtime, valid for one year.

Vodacom’s device deals include promotions on several handsets, gaming consoles, and even a portable power station.

For R229 a month of 36 months, customers can get a Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 with 600MB Anytime data and 600MB of Night Owl Data, in addition to 50 minutes and 150 SMSes.

For R40 more per month, they can grab an Oppo A78 5G on the same plan.

Vodacom is offering the Huawei P60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 on its RED Core 2.4GB, which allocates 1.2GB of Anytime data and 1.2GB of Night Owl data, with 100 minutes and 150SMSes.

The devices are priced at R749 and R799 per month, respectively. Both are on 36-month contracts.

Some of Vodacom’s prominent Black Friday device deals are listed below. Vodacom’s Black Friday catalogue is available here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 — R229 x 36

Oppo A78 5G — R269 x 36

Huawei P60 Pro — R749 x 36

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE + Galaxy Watch 6 40mm BT — R699 x 24

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 — R799 x 36

300W Switch Power Station + Rechargeable lanterns — R139 x 36

Xbox Series S 512GB — R199 x 36 or R299 x 24

Xbox Series X 1TB — R429 x 36 or R629 x 24

PlayStation 5 Digital — R369 x 36