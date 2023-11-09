FNB announces big Black Friday deals — including over R7,300 discount on a PlayStation 5

FNB has confirmed it will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2023.

The bank described its offers as “extraordinary”, with “unbelievable” discounts on Samsung and Garmin devices through the eBucks Shop.

FNB eBucks chief financial officer Bathandwa Mbovane said the main Black Friday deals will be available from 24 November to 27 November 2023.

Customers who purchase an Apple iPhone or Watch on the Partner Shop on the FNB will also earn an additional 5,000 eBucks (R500) over the weekend.

Furthermore, FNB Connect is running a special one-day promotion on Friday, 24 November 2023, to celebrate the bank’s 185th birthday.

In this promotion, customers will have the opportunity to buy three devices, each for R185 per month over two or three years.

Included in this list is a Sony PlayStation 5 with two games. The monthly fee of R185 for this sought-after gaming console will be payable over 36 months, working out to R6,660.

That is R7,339 less than the retail price of the standard PS5 console. The deal is effectively interest-free and includes a 52% discount.

It is important to note that there will only be 185 units available of each of the three 185th birthday devices.

The table below summarises those deals and how much shoppers stand to save on each of them.

FNB Connect Black Friday deals

Special 185th birthday offers for 24 November 2023 iPad 9 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G PlayStation 5 + 2 games Monthly instalments R185 R185 R185 Term length 24 36 36 Total cost on FNB contract R4,440 R6,660 R6,660 Retail price R6,999 R8,999 R13,999 Saving R2,559 R2,339 R7,339

The FNB Connect Shop is also offering discounts of up to 67% on a wide range of popular products from 12 November to 4 December 2023.

The bank shared five of the device deals that will be available on 24-month contracts, including discounted smartwatches, tablets, and smartphones.

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can use their eBucks or bank cards to buy items through the Connect or eBucks Shops on the FNB app during FNB’s Black Friday promotions.

FNB said that all deals will come with free delivery.

The table below shows five of the offers that will be available on the FNB Connect Shop from 12 November to 4 December 2023.