FNB announces big Black Friday deals — including over R7,300 discount on a PlayStation 5

FNB has confirmed it will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2023.
The bank described its offers as “extraordinary”, with “unbelievable” discounts on Samsung and Garmin devices through the eBucks Shop.
FNB eBucks chief financial officer Bathandwa Mbovane said the main Black Friday deals will be available from 24 November to 27 November 2023.
Customers who purchase an Apple iPhone or Watch on the Partner Shop on the FNB will also earn an additional 5,000 eBucks (R500) over the weekend.
Furthermore, FNB Connect is running a special one-day promotion on Friday, 24 November 2023, to celebrate the bank’s 185th birthday.
In this promotion, customers will have the opportunity to buy three devices, each for R185 per month over two or three years.
Included in this list is a Sony PlayStation 5 with two games. The monthly fee of R185 for this sought-after gaming console will be payable over 36 months, working out to R6,660.
That is R7,339 less than the retail price of the standard PS5 console. The deal is effectively interest-free and includes a 52% discount.
It is important to note that there will only be 185 units available of each of the three 185th birthday devices.
The table below summarises those deals and how much shoppers stand to save on each of them.
|FNB Connect Black Friday deals
Special 185th birthday offers for 24 November 2023
|iPad 9
|Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
|PlayStation 5 + 2 games
|Monthly instalments
|R185
|R185
|R185
|Term length
|24
|36
|36
|Total cost on FNB contract
|R4,440
|R6,660
|R6,660
|Retail price
|R6,999
|R8,999
|R13,999
|Saving
|R2,559
|R2,339
|R7,339
The FNB Connect Shop is also offering discounts of up to 67% on a wide range of popular products from 12 November to 4 December 2023.
The bank shared five of the device deals that will be available on 24-month contracts, including discounted smartwatches, tablets, and smartphones.
FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can use their eBucks or bank cards to buy items through the Connect or eBucks Shops on the FNB app during FNB’s Black Friday promotions.
FNB said that all deals will come with free delivery.
The table below shows five of the offers that will be available on the FNB Connect Shop from 12 November to 4 December 2023.
|FNB Connect Black Friday deals — 24-month contracts
|Standard monthly premium
|Discounted monthly premium
|Savings over 24 months
|Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5l
|R119
|R39
|R1,920
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi
|R169
|R99
|R1,680
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth
|R179
|R99
|R1,920
|Garmin Lily
|R199
|R119
|R1,920
|Samsung Galaxy A24 + 500MB monthly data
|R319
|R199
|R2,880
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.