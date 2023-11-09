Expert Stores and Teljoy reveal big Black Friday sales

Expert Stores and Teljoy have revealed their Black Friday plans, with both retailers running month-long promotions to celebrate the sales event.

Expert Stores has dubbed its sales event Black November, with the retailer offering discounted prices for a range of electronics. Tejloy’s YESvember promotion will see customers get discounts on monthly subscriptions for its products.

“We have adopted the approach of phenomenal discounts across all products on our website for the entirety of November,” Teljoy told MyBroadband.

“Consumers can expect savings of up to 40% on TVs, fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, laptops, beds, game consoles and much more.”

The retailer works on a subscription and rent-to-own model that lets customers pay monthly with the option to own the product after paying a certain amount of subscription fees.

Subscriptions include benefits like the ability to upgrade or downgrade at any time and maintenance and risk cover for the life of the subscription.

Teljoy will also cover SABC’s TV Licence fees for customers who opt to buy a new TV, and it delivers orders free of charge.

Expert Stores’ Black November sale includes deals on devices and appliances from brands like Apple, Samsung, Philips, Epson, Gizzu, and LG.

“Our exclusive deals aren’t just in-store; our online platform mirrors the same fantastic discounts and unique services,” says Expert Stores.

It also emphasised that its online platform is easy to use and secure.

Expert Stores also offers an extended maintenance plan for a wide range of products for a once-off fee of 11.5% of the purchase price.

The service plan allows for the maintenance of devices and appliances for a maximum period of three years after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired.

The extended plan covers the labour and all necessary parts to return the product to working order.

Those interested in the service plan will see a prompt asking if they want to purchase the service when they add a product to their basket.

It also offers a trade-in option, which lets customers upgrade to newer devices at discounted prices by trading in their old ones.

MyBroadband also asked Technomobi, Leroy Merlin, Dial-a-Bed, EveryMonday, and RuggedSA for comment. However, they are still keeping their plans under wraps and did not respond by the time of publication.

Some of the best Black November and YESvember deals available from Expert Stores and Teljoy are listed below.

Expert Stores: Apple AirPods — R2,899

Expert Stores: Philips Lattego Series 2200 Coffee Machines — R7,999

Expert Stores: Samsung The Serif 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV — R14,999

Expert Stores: Gizzu Hero 2,048Wh Portable Power Station — R22,999

Expert Stores: Samsung 85-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV — R24,999

Teljoy: Skyworth 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — R119 per month (own after 36 months)

Teljoy: Anker PowerHouse 521 Portable Power Station — R289 per month (own after 36 months)

Teljoy: Skyworth 55-inch 4K Smart TV — R369 per month (own after 36 months)

Teljoy: Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV — R549 per month (own after 36 months)



Teljoy: Sony PlayStation 5 825GB Console Bundle — R759 per month (own after 36 months)