South Africa’s online PC shops reveal Black Friday plans — including specific product requests

South African online PC stores Evetech, Wootware, and Dreamware Tech plan to offer significant discounts in their Black Friday promotions this year.

The computer hardware and peripherals category tends to be popular on Black Friday, with PC retailers keenly aware that many in their target market are deal-savvy online shoppers.

MyBroadband asked some of the country’s most prominent online PC shops about their plans and expectations for Black Friday 2025.

Evetech procurement manager Ibrahim Mirza said the retailer’s sale will kick off on Friday, 14 November 2025, and will run until Cyber Monday, 1 December 2025.

Mirza said that Evetech will offer new “shock-drop” deals daily, keeping customers coming back for more right up until the very last day.

“This year’s line-up is ‘next level’. We’ll be slashing prices on gaming laptops, desktops, GPUs, monitors, headsets, keyboards, and more,” Mirza said.

“Shoppers can expect discounts of up to 50% off, with bundle deals so aggressive they’ll feel impossible.”

Mirza said that some of the offers Evetech was lining up would be the kind never before seen in South Africa. “We want to set the bar for what Black Friday in tech retail should feel like,” Mirza said.

Evetech is expecting a big jump in sales compared to 2024, despite the previous year being a strong one. “2025 is already trending ahead, and we anticipate double-digit growth year on year,” Mirza said.

“Customers are feeling the pinch, but when the price is right, they move fast, and Evetech is making sure these will be the best deals in the country.”

Wootware’s sales and procurement head, Dimitri Mackor, said the retailer’s Black Friday deals would also start in November.

“Where possible, we plan to extend the savings throughout the entire month, not just on Black Friday itself,” Mackor said.

Wootware’s Black Friday sale will cover a wide range of product categories, but highlighted items and discount depths will only be revealed at the start of the sale.

“Historically, deep cuts have focused on stock clearance, ranging from modest discounts to substantial reductions,” Mackor said.

Wootware has already noticed an uptick in sales traffic compared to previous years and expects this positive trend to continue into Black Friday and the Festive season.

Mackor recommended those interested in scooping up one of its deals subscribe to the retailer’s newsletter for a sneak peek at what will be on offer.

One retailer taking special requests

Jess and Brent Raftopoulus, Dreamware Tech founders and owners

Dreamware Tech co-founder Brent Raftopoulus said the store would definitely be offering Black Friday deals, but was still in the planning phase for its promotion.

“There is no concrete information on dates as yet, but the deals will either be run for the entire month, or our usual week-long deals for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period,” Raftopoulus said,

“We are hopeful of securing deals with our usual brand partners such as Asus, Gigabyte and MSI, to name a few.”

Dreamware is also taking requests from customers who want to see Black Friday specials on specific products.

Shoppers interested in this offer can send an email to [email protected] or WhatsApp Dreamware Tech via 087 822 2813.

“We will see if we can arrange the items at a discounted rate for them,” Raftopoulus said. “All suggestions are welcome and appreciated.”

Raftopoulus said it was very difficult to predict sales trends, with the knock-on effect that the US tariffs have had on the economy.

“Additionally, with the stagnation of the economy as a whole, it is difficult to know how exactly that will impact spending behaviour, if at all,” he told MyBroadband.

“There is also the potential for a surge in spending as people could be more strategic with their wallets, waiting on deals such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday for additional savings on desired products.”