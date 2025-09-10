Black Friday fraud warning for South African shoppers

Nedbank has cautioned South African shoppers to watch out for fraudsters during this year’s Black Friday.

The annual shopping promotion and holiday period are popular times for increased cybercrime activity.

Malicious parties craft sophisticated fake websites or apps and aim these at consumers who are more active online and eager to find good deals.

With many retailers offering deeper discounts than usual, consumers can become less sensitive to malicious attempts to steal their money or personal and payment information.

Nedbank has encouraged shoppers to be on the lookout for offers that seem too good to be true and to tread especially carefully when shopping at unfamiliar online stores.

“Don’t click on links to go to shopping sites,” the bank said. “Rather type in the web address yourself. That way, you know you haven’t been redirected to a fake site.”

The bank also recommended consumers conduct some research into the store and read other customer reviews before entering their payment details or checking out.

Furthermore, using online banking or making purchases while connected to a public Wi-Fi hotspot is a bad idea.

This is especially problematic on free and open networks, where cyberattackers can intercept sensitive communication.

“Don’t ever do your online shopping or banking on a public or unsecured Wi-Fi network,” Nedbank said. “They’re easy for fraudsters to hack into.”

Websites should also support Transport Layer Security, which ensures data between your browser and a website is encrypted.

This feature will be indicated with a lock in the URL bar. When tapping or clicking on the URL, it should also have “https” at the beginning and not “http.”

Consumers should regularly monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity, especially if they recently transacted online. Other important measures to take include:

Don’t share your bank login details or card information with anyone online or over the phone.

Enable multi-factor authentication on any apps that allow it.

Sign up for a well-known Virtual Private Network (VPN) or use one provided by your employer.

Make sure you have a secure and long password on your router and home Wi-Fi network.

Avoid reusing the same password across multiple devices and secure websites.

Keep your smartphone and computer’s security software up to date.

Virtual cards highly recommended

For in-store payments, Nedbank recommends secure payment methods such as tap-and-go or smart digital wallets like Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or Samsung Wallet.

These add an additional layer of security by requiring users to authenticate themselves regularly with biometrics, PINs, or patterns.

Digital wallets also support virtual cards, another recent payment innovation useful in combating online payment fraud.

Unlike physical bank cards that have a fixed card verification value (CVV), the CVV on a virtual card changes regularly.

South Africa’s major banks that support this feature encourage their customers to use it due to the additional security.

Standard Bank recently launched a virtual credit card that guarantees a 100% refund if customers suffer from online or mobile wallet fraud. To qualify for this benefit, the following conditions must apply:

The customer did not authorise the transaction

The transaction did not come from a trusted device linked to a customer’s banking profile

Customers must report the fraud within two business days

Customers must have turned off online transactions with their physical credit card

FNB also offers complimentary purchase protection insurance for up to R15,000 for 30 days post online purchases made with its virtual cards.