MTN reveals Black Friday 2025 plans

Black Friday 2025 is fast approaching, and while MTN isn’t ready to announce specific deals yet, it is promising great deals on various price plans, devices, and data and voice bundles.

The annual sales event falls on Friday, 28 November 2025, and MyBroadband asked the mobile operator how it was planning for the day.

“MTN can confirm that it will be participating in this year’s Black Friday promotion. Our customers can anticipate great deals and value on selected price plans, devices, data and voice,” it said.

MTN said Black Friday is one of the most important shopping events for South Africans, and it anticipates strong demand again in 2025.

“Particularly for data-led products, affordable devices, and integrated value offers,” it added.

“We’ve invested significantly in ensuring that our online channels can handle high volumes of traffic during Black Friday.”

MTN told MyBroadband that it would communicate specific Black Friday deals and promotions in the coming weeks.

It remains unclear whether the mobile operator will focus purely on Black Friday or offer an extended promotion as it has in the past two years.

Last year, MTN extended its deals beyond the Black Friday weekend, offering an extended promotion period with deals on price plans, devices, data, and voice.

In 2023, the mobile operator ran Black Friday deals from 17 November to 3 December, offering discounts on mobile and home Internet packages, prepaid devices, and select contracts.

For example, a shopper could buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 LTE with a R1,000 discount. MTN also offered free Disney+ Mobile or standard Disney+ subscriptions with all its Black Friday deals.

The deal included three months of Disney+ mobile, valued at R150, and a once-off 5G data bundle valid for 14 days.

It also offered various deals on smartphone contracts and bundles, which included six-month Disney+ Mobile subscriptions.

Big record increased Black Friday spending in 2024

At least four of South Africa’s prominent banks saw increased Black Friday shopping activity in 2024, with the country’s biggest — Standard Bank — recording a 10.81% year-on-year increase in transaction volumes.

At the same time, transaction values increased by 4.41%. Standard Bank said the grocery and supermarket category accounted for the largest number of transactions by value.

The category accounted for roughly 27% of Black Friday 2024 spending among Standard Bank customers.

The retail clothing and footwear category was the second-most prominent, contributing roughly 11% to the total transaction value.

Standard Bank said that, while most people shopped in-store, online shopping’s proportion of sales volumes increased by 8.3% year-on-year. Digital wallet transaction volumes grew by 37.53% and value by 48.16%.

The bank’s biggest Black Friday spender spent nearly R760,000 on an international accommodation booking, while another customer paid R400,000 in a single in-store transaction at a wholesaler.

Its data also showed that one customer transacted 193 times at grocery stores during Black Friday, while another processed 104 transactions for home furnishings.

Another major South African bank, Absa, recorded a 20% increase in transaction values by midday on Black Friday 2024, with its largest single transaction at the time being R638,000 for an international holiday booking.

Absa card issuing and rewards executive, Tshipi Alexander, attributed the increase to slightly different timing.

“Unlike previous years, where the event fell earlier than the largest payday of the 25th, this year aligns with payday for many consumers, driving higher spending power and a greater willingness to spend early this weekend,” Alexander said.

Capitec and Discovery Bank also provided details on their biggest spenders. Capitec’s most significant single transaction was R287,536 for groceries.

One Discovery Bank customer spent R400,200 in a single transaction on Black Friday 2024, but the bank did not specify what the money was for.