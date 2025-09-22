Telkom betting big on Black Friday

Telkom says Black Friday will be a primary trading focus this year, with the network operator expecting high traffic volumes on its website and mobile app.

It says shoppers can expect exclusive app and social media offers tailored to various needs and budgets, as well as deals on device contracts and compelling bundles.

The partially state-owned network operator has optimised its digital platforms for the shopping event to prepare for the surge in traffic.

“Telkom is positioning Black Friday as a major trading focus this year and expects high traffic and strong conversion across mobile postpaid, LTE, and fibre,” Telkom told MyBroadband.

“Inventory and fulfilment processes have been hardened to ensure a smooth checkout experience, while store teams will run targeted in-store activations for customers who prefer to shop in person.”

The network operator recommended that shoppers follow its social media profiles, visit its dedicated Black Friday page when it launches, and check its mobile app to stay informed about the best offers.

“Customers can expect compelling value-driven bundles, device-plus-plan packages, and exclusive app/social offers tailored to different needs,” Telkom added.

It is unclear whether the network operator will run an extended Black Friday promotion as it has in the past two years.

Last year, Telkom’s Black Friday deals were available from 22 November to 8 December, and it offered discounts on various products, including smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Huawei.

It also offered deals across various segments of its business, including Telkom Mobile, Telkom Business, and Telkom Fibre.

Notable smartphone deals in 2024 included Apple iPhone 13 and a Huawei Pura 70 contract plans discounted by R130 per month.

Telkom launched its Black Friday promotion a few days earlier in 2023, with its sale running from 17 November until 1 December.

“Telkom will be showing up big this Black Friday with big deals on data only and devices on our FlexOn packages,” the operator told MyBroadband before the sales event.

Black Friday fraud warning in South Africa

Black Friday shoppers in South Africa should know that the annual shopping promotion is a popular time for increased cybercrime.

Nedbank issued a warning to shoppers in the country, as fraudsters create sophisticated fake websites or apps aimed at active, online customers searching for a good deal.

With many outlets offering significant discounts over the promotional period, customers are more likely to become less sensitive to some scam attempts.

Nedbank urges shoppers to be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true and to be scrutinous when shopping on unfamiliar platforms.

“Don’t click on links to go to shopping sites,” it said. “Rather type in the web address yourself. That way, you know you haven’t been redirected to a fake site.”

Nedbank also recommended that shoppers research unfamiliar stores and read customer reviews before entering any payment deals or checking out.

It advised customers against using online banking or transacting online while connected to a public Wi-Fi hotspot, as free and open networks provide an opportunity for cyberattackers to intercept private information.

“Don’t ever do your online shopping or banking on a public or unsecured Wi-Fi network,” Nedbank said. “They’re easy for fraudsters to hack into.”

Shoppers should routinely monitor their bank accounts for suspicious activity, especially after transacting online. Other protective measures to take include:

Never share bank login details or card information with anyone online or over the phone.

Enable multi-factor authentication on any platforms that support it.

Use a well-known Virtual Private Network (VPN) or one provided by your employer.

Ensure your router’s and home Wi-Fi network’s password is long and secure.

Don’t use the same password across multiple devices and secure websites.

Keep your smartphone and computer’s security software up to date.

Websites should also support Transport Layer Security (TLS), ensuring any data transferred between your browser and a website is encrypted.

Shoppers can check this by verifying if there is a lock in the URL, which means TLS is supported. When tapping or clicking on the URL, it should also have “https” at the beginning and not “http”.