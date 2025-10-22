Makro and Game early Black Friday deals unveiled

Massmart has revealed the first Black Friday tech deals available at Game and Makro in South Africa, which will be available from Friday, 24 October 2025.

The retailers’ Black Friday promotions will run throughout the full month of November, and Massmart says new exclusive deals will be released throughout the month.

“South African shoppers are very strategic when it comes to big-ticket items,” Massmart marketing executive Langa Khanyile said in a statement.

“They do their research early — sometimes even pausing big-ticket purchases as Black Friday approaches, with the objective of generating long-term savings.”

Massmart said Makro and Game have responded to this trend by offering discounts on air fryers, fridges, washing machines, TVs, laptops, and premium liquor, among other products.

The company listed three tech deals in its statement. The first is a 58-inch Samsung Ultra-HD smart TV for R5,999, which Massmart claims offers a saving of R4,000.

The second is a Lenovo Intel Core i5 laptop for R7,999, which Massmart claims offers a saving of R3,000. Detailed specifications for the laptop are not mentioned.

The third deal is R4,499 for a 7kg Hisense front loader washing machine, which the retailer claims offers a saving of R2,500.

“With Makro, however, we’ve also seen more shoppers taking advantage of bulk-buy deals on groceries as a way to unlock more value,” said Khanyile.

“By purchasing larger quantities at discounted prices, customers are able to lower the overall cost of their everyday essentials and still ensure that they’re stocked up.”

Both Game and Makro are offering free delivery for online orders over R500 during the promotional period. Shoppers can also use the pickup option to shop online and collect from their nearest store.

Game’s online store features a Black Friday catalogue for the period from Friday, 24 October 2025, to Monday, 10 November 2025.

Eight notable tech deals from Game’s first Black Friday catalogue are listed below. Makro has yet to list Black Friday deals on its website.

Bennett Read Digital Air Fryer — R999

Samsung 58-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV — R5,999

Samsung Galaxy A36 128GB Dual-SIM 5G — R5,999

Honor 400 Lite 256GB — R6,499

Apple MacBook Air M1 256GB — R11,999

MSI Thin 15-inch Gaming Laptop [Intel Core i7 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050] — R12,999

Hisense 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV — R7,999

Hisense 85-inch QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV with 144Hz refresh rate — R17,999