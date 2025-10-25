Black Friday scam warning in South Africa

Black Friday shoppers in South Africa should be aware of the various tactics fraudsters may use to try and steal their money.

Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, and Standard Bank provided details about scams to watch out for and shared advice on how shoppers can best protect themselves during the shopping event.

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, 28 November 2025. However, many retailers run extended promotions starting in early November and often even late October.

Therefore, shoppers shouldn’t just be wary of these scams on the day itself, as fraudsters may try to leverage the extended promotional period to offer deals that are too good to be true.

Capitec told MyBroadband that it expects to see fraudsters set up fake online stores and cloned websites, impersonate brands, and run fake advertisements, as well as carry out sophisticated phishing scams.

“Capitec continuously monitors for suspicious activity and works to protect clients from scams and fraudulent transactions,” it said.

Regarding fake stores and cloned websites, it warned that fraudsters could set up lookalike sites that mimic legitimate retailers.

“These sites may take payment and not deliver the goods or deliver counterfeit products,” Capitec said.

On the topic of brand impersonation and fake ads, Capitec warned that fraudsters will pose as legitimate brands, with links on social media or messaging apps that direct shoppers to fraudulent checkout pages.

It added that through phishing and smishing campaigns, fraudsters send communications that may appear to come from banks, courier services, or retailers. They often contain malicious links.

Capitec also warned of payment-link and instant payment scams. It said requests for immediate payment via real-time clearing (RTC) or EFT outside of the retailer’s official checkout process are major red flags.

“RTC clears the payment immediately, which is why it is popular among fraudsters,” it said.

Standard Bank also warned about fraudsters advertising deals that are too good to be true on social media and fake websites.

“We strongly caution shoppers against clicking on links or scanning QR codes with deals that sound too good to be true,” it said.

The bank also highlighted the risk of card-not-present (CNP) fraud, which occurs when fraudsters obtain customer card details in the absence of the physical card.

“With the anticipated traffic on e-commerce, we anticipate a spike in CNP fraud. This is when fraudsters obtain the customer’s card details, i.e., the card number, expiry date, and CVV,” Standard Bank said.

Discovery Bank highlighted two additional scams to be wary of: fraudsters impersonating bank staff and FICA scams.

“Fraudsters may call, email, or message you pretending to be from your bank. They often claim there’s suspicious activity on your account and urge you to act quickly,” it said.

It said banks will never ask for a customer’s PIN or password over the phone or via email, and warned customers not to blindly trust call screening apps as fraudsters can spoof numbers to appear legitimate.

“Scammers may pose as bank representatives or officials requesting your FICA documents to ‘update your profile’ or ‘prevent account suspension’,” Discovery Bank added.

FNB head of card transact, industry, and fraud detection, Chris Boxall, told MyBroadband that shoppers should be particularly cautious during the Black Friday shopping period.

“One of the most common threats involves fake websites that closely mimic well-known e-commerce and retail platforms,” he said.

Boxall added that such sites are designed to deceive customers into entering their payment details or making purchases that never arrive.

He also warned of fraudsters impersonating banking representatives to coerce customers into sharing sensitive information.

“Additionally, festive season scams related to travel and accommodation bookings are a major concern,” said Boxall.

“Shoppers may be lured into last-minute holiday reservations through untrusted websites or by clicking on links received via social media or email.”

In addition to the threats above, Absa told MyBroadband that some banking customers may receive unexpected mobile bank authorisation requests when they aren’t transacting.

“Criminals are processing e-commerce transactions, but they do not have the consumer’s financial details,” it said.

“Sometimes consumers are negligent and approve transactions without reading the authorisation request’s description.”

In-person scams to watch out for and the best ways to protect yourself

In addition to the various online threats shoppers could face over the Black Friday promotional period, Standard Bank and Discovery Bank warned of several in-person fraud techniques.

Standard Bank said it anticipates heavy foot traffic at malls, which presents the opportunity for fraudsters to steal or swap customers’ cards.

“Fraudsters are aware that the majority of South Africans save up to make the most of Black Friday deals,” it said.

“While the customers have their eyes on the Black Friday deal, fraudsters have their eyes on the customer’s physical card.”

Discovery Bank warned of fraudsters watching customers enter their PINs when making transactions or drawing cash, which it described as “shoulder surfing”.

“Cover your keypad when entering PINs and stay alert to people nearby,” it advised.

It also warned of ATM fraud and urged customers to only use ATMs in secure locations, inspect ATM card slots for skimmers, and shield PIN entries.

Discovery Bank reiterated Standard Bank’s warning about fraudsters targeting card theft, but also noted that they may attempt to steal payment devices, such as tap-to-pay enabled smartphones.

“Keep your phone and wallet close. Enable device tracking and report lost cards immediately,” it said.

All five banks offered similar advise on how shoppers can protect themselves from common scam and fraud techniques.

The most prominent advice is never to share sensitive information like account numbers, card details, passwords, or PINs in response to unsolicited messages.

Shoppers should also avoid clicking on any links or scanning QR codes from suspicious or unsolicited sources.

It’s best to verify these offerings by first visiting the claimed retailer’s verified website or app to confirm that the offers are indeed available.

Fraudsters may also attempt to set up fake websites with URLs that resemble those of the official retailer. Therefore, shoppers must look for https:// in the URL and verify the URL’s spelling.

Absa and Capitec urge shoppers to use the South African Fraud Prevention Service’s Yima platform to verify whether a website or social media seller is legitimate before making a transaction.

While not a warning about fraudulent activity, Discovery Bank suggested that shoppers use price comparison tools and historical trackers to determine if legitimate retailers’ listings are actually deals.

“Not every ‘deal’ is a bargain. Use price comparison tools and check historical prices to make informed purchases,” it said.

Examples of such comparison tools that work in South Africa are Serval Tracker, Scrapy, and Buck.cheap.