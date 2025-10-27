Makro reveals first Black Friday tech deals

Makro has revealed its first Black Friday deals of 2024, available through its extended Black November promotion, which began on Friday, 24 October, and will run through the month of November.

The retailer’s first wave of deals includes discounted TVs, projectors, laptops, network equipment, audio products, and various appliances.

Makro is following a phased approach to its Black November promotion, with new deals launching every week. The deals are available online at makro.co.za and in all Makro stores across the country.

“Each week brings offers and limited-time price drops designed to make sure everyone gets in on the savings,” it said.

Makro and Game owner Massmart announced its broader plans for the promotional shopping period last week.

“South African shoppers are very strategic when it comes to big-ticket items,” said Massmart marketing executive Langa Khanyile.

“They do their research early — sometimes even pausing big-ticket purchases as Black Friday approaches, with the objective of generating long-term savings.”

Massmart said the retailers have responded to trends by offering discounts on air fryers, fridges, washing machines, TVs, laptops, and premium liquor.

“With Makro, however, we’ve also seen more shoppers taking advantage of bulk-buy deals on groceries as a way to unlock more value,” said Khanyile.

“By purchasing larger quantities at discounted prices, customers are able to lower the overall cost of their everyday essentials and still ensure that they’re stocked up.”

During the Black November promotional period, Makro and Game will provide free delivery for orders over R500. Shoppers can also use the pickup option to shop online and collect from their nearest store.

MyBroadband perused Makro’s first round of Black Friday 2025 deals and found good bargains on tech items from major brands, including Apple, Asus, Lenovo, and Samsung.

Below are 10 of the best early Black Friday deals on offer at Makro.

Taurus 1,300W Digital Non-Stick Air Fryer 4L — R999

Skullcandy Crusher Bluetooth Over-ear Headphones — R1,799

Mercusys MR90X AX6000 8-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router — R1,899

Viewsonic 27-inch FHD IPS Gaming Monitor 180Hz — R2,979

Viewsonic LX60HD 1080p Smart LED Projector with Google TV — R6,999

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 [Intel Core i5-13420H | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD] — R7,999

Viewsonic M1X 360-Lumen Portable Projector — R8,499

Apple MacBook Air [M1 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD] — R11,999

Asus Vivobook 15 [Intel Core i7-1355U | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD] — R12,999

85-inch Samsung QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (Q8F) — R19,999