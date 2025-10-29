Amazon announces early Black Friday deals in South Africa

Amazon.co.za will offer discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of products in its Early Black Friday promotion.

The e-commerce giant provided a sneak peek of its upcoming discounts, which will be available between 31 October and 7 November 2025.

The retailer will offer up to 30% off products in its Home Entertainment and Everyday Essentials categories.

The latter includes groceries and fast-moving consumer goods. MyBroadband previously found Amazon.co.za’s prices on these products compared well to major retailers like Checkers and Pick n Pay.

Products in the Books, Home & Kitchen, Outdoor & Braai, PC, and Headphones & Speakers categories will also be discounted up to 40% in the Early Black Friday Sale.

In addition, the retailer will again offer free delivery on all items shipped by Amazon, with no minimum spend criteria. it typically requires that shoppers spend at least R500 for this benefit.

Amazon recommended that users download its mobile app, add items to their wishlist, and set their alarms to get deals before they are sold out.

Separate from the 2025 Early Black Friday sale, Amazon.co.za is also offering an extra R1,000 off five TVs at checkout until 1 December 2025.

The most affordable of these is a Skyworth 50-inch 4K smart TV, which is currently marked down to R4,999 from R5,799.

After the R1,000 discount, it drops down further to R3,999, making it one of the most affordable large-screen smart TVs with this resolution that MyBroadband has recently seen.

Amazon’s other marketplaces, including its primary US-based Amazon.com, have yet to announce their Black Friday plans.

However, the retailer generally offers its best discounts during its own annual Prime Day Sale, which has not yet launched in South Africa.

Many of the deals available in this sale require an Amazon Prime subscription, which has not yet been launched in South Africa.

Prime not yet on the table in South Africa

Amazon Prime boxes. Photographer: Julie Clopper / Shutterstock.com

Before Amazon.co.za launched, there were mixed predictions from experts about whether Amazon would offer the popular all-in-one bundle subscription in South Africa.

Earlier this year, two experienced e-commerce executives told MyBroadband that it would take some time for the service to roll out here.

Bob Group co-founder and managing director Andy Higgins said Prime could appeal to a specific segment of the market but thinks it is unlikely to become as mainstream in South Africa as in the US.

Higgins believes the cost-conscious nature of local consumers will make it challenging for Amazon to establish a subscription delivery model as a mass market offering.

Superbalist and Bash co-founder Claude Hanan concurred that Prime was unlikely to see significant uptake locally unless it had a robust ecosystem of products, services, and customer trust.

“Their assortment [of products and services] will need to scale materially — this is arguably their biggest challenge right now,” Hanan said.

In the US, a Prime subscription is priced at $14.99 (R284) per month or $139 (R2,633) per year and consists of an extensive list of benefits, including:

Free two-day deliveries on millions of items

on millions of items Free one-day deliveries on more than 15 million items with no minimum order value

on more than 15 million items with no minimum order value Free same-day deliveries in eligible zip codes on more than three million items in qualifying orders meeting minimum thresholds

in eligible zip codes on more than three million items in qualifying orders meeting minimum thresholds Same-day grocery deliveries on Ultrafast

on Ultrafast Amazon Key delivery inside the customer’s garage

delivery inside the customer’s garage Free release date delivery for video games, books, music, movies, and other products

for video games, books, music, movies, and other products Free no-rush shopping for deliberately delayed orders

for deliberately delayed orders Amazon Day for regularly scheduled order deliveries

for regularly scheduled order deliveries Amazon Prime Video subscription

subscription Amazon Music Unlimited with 100 million songs on-demand and ad-free

with 100 million songs on-demand and ad-free Amazon Photos with unlimited full-resolution cloud storage for photos and 5GB storage for videos

with unlimited full-resolution cloud storage for photos and 5GB storage for videos Amazon Prime Gaming with free games, a Twitch channel subscription, and other monthly gaming benefits

Other benefits include various shopping discounts, loyalty programme rewards, fuel savings, medical care and prescription benefits.