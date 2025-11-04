Takealot reveals Black Friday 2025 plans and early deals

Takealot has revealed the dates for its Blue Dot Sale 2025, promising discounts of up to 60% on thousands of products across tech, beauty, sports, home, and everyday essentials.

The Blue Dot Sale will kick off on 25 November and run until 1 December. TakealotMore subscribers will get exclusive early access to the deals from 06:00 on 24 November.

“Takealot is bringing back its iconic Blue Dot Sale, launching earlier than ever,” Takealot said in a statement. “Shoppers can expect up to 60% off thousands of products.”

“The annual event officially begins at one minute past midnight on Tuesday, 25 November, and runs through to Cyber Monday, 1 December.”

Takealot added that, since pioneering Black Friday in South Africa in 2012, its Blue Dot Sale has become a significant retail event.

Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot, said the e-commerce giant sees incredible engagement from customers across the country each year.

Takealot said its Blue Dot Sale 2025 builds on its record-breaking success in 2024, with TakealotMore subscribers getting access to the deals a day early.

During the Blue Dot Sale in 2024, categories like homeware, small appliances, toys, and tech topped the sales charts.

It listed some of the most popular products, including Samsung TVs, Hisense appliances, Apple iPhones, PlayStation consoles, and household staples such as dishwashing tablets and energy drinks.

“TakealotMore members, part of the Takealot Group’s subscription service, will receive exclusive early access to the Blue Dot Sale,” it added.

It added that these customers will get access to deals from 06:00 on Monday, 24 November, enabling them to shop the Blue Dot Sale first.

“Takealot expects 2025 to surpass last year’s performance, with continued growth and a strong appetite for convenience driving increased sales across electronics, home appliances, and beauty,” the retailer said.

“While traditionally Black Friday is the big day, Takealot anticipated strong sales momentum from early November, reflecting how South African shoppers are increasingly taking advantage of our Blue Dot Sale.”

The online retail giant has been running Blue Dot Countdown deals since 3 November 2025, and these will continue to be available until 23 November.

According to Takealot, these early access deals include early Black Friday pricing across various categories, including appliances, tech, books, toys, and more.

The retailer listed some of its “top picks” from the Blue Dot Countdown sale:

Bosch 13-Place Dishwasher Serie 4 — R5,999

— R5,999 Garmin Fenix E 47mm — R11,599

— R11,599 Sony WH-CH520 Bluetooth headphones — R599

— R599 Samsung 50-inch QLED TV — R5,999

— R5,999 Russell Hobbs 9L Digital Air Fryer — R999

— R999 Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine — R1,699

The table below summarises key dates for Blue Dot Countdown deals in the run-up to Black Friday 2025.