Fastest speed test in South Africa – 948Mbps

The latest MyBroadband speed test results show that MTN’s fibre service produced the highest peak broadband speed in South Africa in November.

The results also showed that Telkom’s mobile data service produced the highest mobile broadband speed.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers use Ookla’s NetGauge platform and are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NapAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 1Gbps connection to the MyBroadband speed test platform.

Over the last month, 53,440 broadband tests were performed on the MyBroadband platform.

Peak fixed broadband speeds in South Africa

The table below details the highest broadband speed per fixed connection type recorded over the last month.

Peak Broadband Speeds Network Connection Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms) MTN Business Fibre 940,725 948,222 3 XDSL Fibre 882,122 755,665 11 BitCo Fibre 857,918 926,769 11 iConnect Fibre 759,586 96,033 18 Cool Ideas Fibre 599,953 106,321 3 Cybersmart Fibre 528,133 299,385 2 RSAWEB Fibre 469,083 888,012 13 Infinity Fibre Fibre 191,696 50,519 18 Seacom Fibre 97,101 95,988 3 Axxess Fibre 96,815 9,425 4 CipherWave Fibre 89,886 93,229 4 Axxess VDSL 39,014 2,928 31 Afrihost VDSL 38,971 2,948 45 Telkom VDSL 38,957 2,908 21 Internet Solutions VDSL 38,954 2,971 28 MWEB VDSL 37,853 2,659 20 Cybersmart ADSL 9,753 865 17 XDSL ADSL 6,508 545 45 Vox Telecom ADSL 6,179 802 41 iBurst Wireless 1,977 570 45

Peak mobile broadband speeds in South Africa

The table below details the highest broadband speed per mobile connection type recorded over the last month.

Peak Mobile Broadband Speeds Network Connection Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms) Telkom Mobile 97,144 8,259 35 Cell C Mobile 70,873 21,062 35 MTN Mobile 69,185 23,500 20 Vodacom Mobile 66,091 23,106 23

