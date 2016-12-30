Fastest speed test in South Africa – 948Mbps

The latest MyBroadband speed test results show that MTN’s fibre service produced the highest peak broadband speed in South Africa in November.
The results also showed that Telkom’s mobile data service produced the highest mobile broadband speed.
MyBroadband’s speed test servers use Ookla’s NetGauge platform and are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.
Through NapAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 1Gbps connection to the MyBroadband speed test platform.
Over the last month, 53,440 broadband tests were performed on the MyBroadband platform.
Peak fixed broadband speeds in South Africa
The table below details the highest broadband speed per fixed connection type recorded over the last month.
|Peak Broadband Speeds
|Network
|Connection
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Latency (ms)
|MTN Business
|Fibre
|940,725
|948,222
|3
|XDSL
|Fibre
|882,122
|755,665
|11
|BitCo
|Fibre
|857,918
|926,769
|11
|iConnect
|Fibre
|759,586
|96,033
|18
|Cool Ideas
|Fibre
|599,953
|106,321
|3
|Cybersmart
|Fibre
|528,133
|299,385
|2
|RSAWEB
|Fibre
|469,083
|888,012
|13
|Infinity Fibre
|Fibre
|191,696
|50,519
|18
|Seacom
|Fibre
|97,101
|95,988
|3
|Axxess
|Fibre
|96,815
|9,425
|4
|CipherWave
|Fibre
|89,886
|93,229
|4
|Axxess
|VDSL
|39,014
|2,928
|31
|Afrihost
|VDSL
|38,971
|2,948
|45
|Telkom
|VDSL
|38,957
|2,908
|21
|Internet Solutions
|VDSL
|38,954
|2,971
|28
|MWEB
|VDSL
|37,853
|2,659
|20
|Cybersmart
|ADSL
|9,753
|865
|17
|XDSL
|ADSL
|6,508
|545
|45
|Vox Telecom
|ADSL
|6,179
|802
|41
|iBurst
|Wireless
|1,977
|570
|45
Peak mobile broadband speeds in South Africa
The table below details the highest broadband speed per mobile connection type recorded over the last month.
|Peak Mobile Broadband Speeds
|Network
|Connection
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Latency (ms)
|Telkom
|Mobile
|97,144
|8,259
|35
|Cell C
|Mobile
|70,873
|21,062
|35
|MTN
|Mobile
|69,185
|23,500
|20
|Vodacom
|Mobile
|66,091
|23,106
|23
