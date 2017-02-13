Vodacom and MTN must cut data prices in South Africa – Ministers

The South African government is committed to cutting data prices in the country, ministers in the international co-operation, trade, and security cluster told journalists.

The Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Siyabonga Cwele, said his department will meet with mobile network operators to bring down the price of data.

Highlighting the ministry’s recently-released policy white paper, Cwele said they also want to allow smaller players to enter the market.

“It is only when you have competitive service providers that you will bring the cost of data down,” he said.

Cwele said the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa is currently conducting a study on the price of data, with a focus on competition.

“They are supposed to finalise a study this year, because we are also concerned about this relative high cost of data.”

“We have asked them to come with specific recommendations on intervention,” he said.

The government briefing on bringing down the price of data is shown in the video below.