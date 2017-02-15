Massive trouble brewing for South Africa’s national broadband network roll-out

The Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Siyabonga Cwele, has announced that the government will not issue a new tender for the first phase of SA Connect.

During his State of the Nation Address debate speech, Cwele said that following the failure of SITA’s tender last year, the government had decided to use its state-owned companies to start the roll-out.

This will be done “in line with the provisions of the law”, said Cwele.

The aim is to connect government offices to broadband infrastructure, giving communities better access to services.

He said Broadband Infraco has already used its points of presence to connect local SMMEs to its network to provide services to end users.

“Black-owned companies such as Galela and Mzinyathi provide services in the under-serviced areas of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Mzinyathi Districts, respectively. This will allow smaller businesses to create new local jobs,” said Cwele.

“USAASA has employed the service of another small black-owned company, BrightWave, to build, operate, and transfer a network at King Sabata Dalindyebo and Mhlontlo municipalities in the OR Tambo District.”

Cwele said that by July 2017, they plan to have connected 542 schools, 65 clinics, and municipal offices.

Trouble ahead

Conspicuously absent from Cwele’s speech was mention of its state-owned telecommunications powerhouse, Telkom.

In 2015, President Jacob Zuma announced that Telkom had been designated as the lead agency for the roll-out of a national broadband network – as stipulated in the SA Connect policy.

The policy states that by 2020, 90% of South Africans must have access to 5Mbps broadband or better, and 50% must have access to 100Mbps.

Following Zuma’s proclamation, the industry warned that the government should not give Telkom the estimated R744-million contract for the first phase of SA Connect without a proper tender process.

Cwele’s announcement that the government will now proceed with the SA Connect roll-out using state-owned companies, of which Telkom and Broadband Infraco are two, is likely to draw the ire of companies who put in bids for the business and from opposition political parties.

The companies who submitted tenders were: Broadband Infraco, EOH, MTN, Neotel, Tradepage and Galela Telecommunications Holding (joint venture), and Vodacom.

SITA said it cancelled the tender for phase one of the SA Connect roll-out because none of the bidders met the technical requirements.

Heading into phase 2

Cwele also announced that the government would start raising funds “through the partnership with the private sector as part of our InvestSA 40 priority projects” to aid the roll-out of phase two of the project.