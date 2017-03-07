Crystal Web XtremeTTH – fast, affordable broadband anywhere in South Africa

Crystal Web recently launched its XtremeTTH service in South Africa, with its first site now active.

A further 12 suburban deployments, and three multi-dwelling-unit installations, have also been confirmed, said Crystal Web CEO Shaun Kaplan.

By the end of 2017, Crystal Web will see XtremeTTH live in 50 suburbs, Kaplan told MyBroadband.

XtremeTTH is a wireless infrastructure product that Crystal Web developed in collaboration with “an international search giant’s networking team”.

XtremeTTH promises high-speed, affordable broadband, with connections of up to 100Mbps currently on offer. As more clients sign up, speeds can be scaled to 300Mbps.

While its speeds are similar to current fibre networks in South Africa, Crystal Web said it can roll out in an area much faster than a traditional fibre build.

The company also needs less initial interest from the community to justify extending its network to an area.

Crystal Web said that if everything goes as planned, a build can be completed and connections switched on within three months of it receiving registrations from residents or businesses.

As few as 20 households or businesses indicating interest in an area is sufficient for Crystal Web to justify rolling out there, it said.

Pricing

Crystal Web lists the following all-inclusive prices for XtremeTTH on its website.