XtremeTTH – An interview with Crystal Web CEO Shaun Kaplan

Crystal Web CEO Shaun Kaplan recently told MyBroadband that its XtremeTTH service has gone live.

XtremeTTH is a product that Crystal Web developed in collaboration with “an international search giant”.

It uses wireless technology for last-mile connectivity and is backhauled over fibre to Internet peering locations.

XtremeTTH promises high-speed, affordable broadband, with connections of up to 100Mbps on offer. As more clients sign up, speeds can be scaled to 300Mbps.

Where it differs from fibre at the moment is that they can roll out in an area much faster than a traditional fibre build.

MyBroadband spoke to Kaplan about the company’s XtremeTTH initiative.

What enables you to roll out with only 20 confirmed customers in an area?

Crystal Web, with network partners, funds the roll-outs.

We’ve capitalised our balance sheet to support just 20 confirmed customers per area before deployment.

We discovered that one of the biggest inhibitors to roll out broadband was the substantial commitments required per area, as well as the disruption caused by lengthy [civil engineering] involved with traditional deployments.

A key aspect of XtremeTTH’s business plan was to solve that problem and we believe we’ve achieved this.

Does this apply to apartment buildings or just suburbs?

XtremeTTH and XtremeTTB are available for suburbs, apartment blocks, gated communities, and office blocks. We employ a variety of technologies for each scenario, while maintaining the quality of experience.

End users want high-speed, reliable, and affordable connectivity, and we’ve spent three years planning and testing to make this a reality.

What wireless technology and frequency bands do you use?

This is proprietary information and as the network evolves across multiple technology spheres, we’ll see speeds increase substantially.

Why can’t you name the international search giant you are collaborating with?

Due to the fact that we’ve predominantly worked with them from a technical perspective. It has been driven with teams in the USA who focus on the underlying technology and infrastructure.

They shall remain unnamed until we’re all comfortable to make the announcement.

Who is building the fibre and Wi-Fi infrastructure where XtremeTTH is rolling out?

EvoNet and Crystal Web are responsible for the deployments, with EvoNet responsible for lighting the fibre to each area and building the last mile connectivity to each user.

EvoNet is building the network on an open-access basis, allowing multiple ISPs to operate over the last-mile infrastructure.

Crystal Web has driven this process with EvoNet and therefore has the first bite of the apple. However, I expect we’ll soon see numerous ISPs offering XtremeTTH services across the country.

We firmly support the open-access ISP model for next-generation networks.

Where are you rolling out?

Crystal Web has one live site under NDA, 12 confirmed suburb deployments, confirmed multi-dwelling-unit deployments, and the pipeline should see us live in 50 suburbs by the end of 2017.

As more ISPs offer XtremeTTH, EvoNet’s coverage will expand beyond those 50 suburbs.

This is one of the many reasons why we support an open-access last mile, as it encourages constructive competition in the industry rather than destructive competition.

XtremeTTH was also recently made available on a wholesale basis to around 250 smaller ISPs as part of EvoNet’s small business development initiative.