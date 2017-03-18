South Africa’s average broadband speed less than half of Kenya’s

Akamai’s Q4 2016 State of the Internet report shows that South Africa ranks below Kenya, Kuwait, and Turkey in average broadband speeds.

Akamai’s report is based on data gathered from the company’s Intelligent Platform and provides insight into global connectivity and Internet metrics.

Akamai previously included Africa’s results with Europe and the Middle East, but broadband metrics are now presented separately for the European region and the Middle East and Africa region.

Average broadband speed

South Africa recorded an average broadband speed of 6.6Mbps in the fourth quarter – a year-on-year increase of 62%.

The top African country was Kenya, with an average broadband speed of 15.0Mbps.

While lower than Kenya, South Africa did beat Morocco, Nigeria, Namibia, and Egypt in the rankings.

