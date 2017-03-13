South Africa’s broadband adoption lower than Kenya and Morocco

Akamai’s Q4 2016 State of the Internet report shows that South Africa’s broadband adoption remains lower than Kenya, Morocco, and Kuwait.

Akamai’s report is based on data gathered from the company’s Intelligent Platform and provides insight into global connectivity and Internet metrics.

The company’s Middle East and Africa (MEA) region report shows that South Africa is far behind countries like Israel, the UAE, and Kenya when it comes to 4Mbps broadband adoption.

4Mbps broadband adoption in South Africa in Q4 2016 sat at 51% – an increase of 87% year-on-year.

With a 95% adoption rate of 4Mbps broadband, Israel led the MEA region – followed by the UAE, with a 94% adoption rate.

10 of the qualifying countries in the region had more than half of their unique IPv4 addresses connecting to Akamai at average speeds of at least 4Mbps.

The table below shows the 4Mbps broadband adoption rate in measured MEA countries.

Now read: Capped beating Uncapped in South Africa