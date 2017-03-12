Mobile broadband speeds – South Africa vs Kenya

Akamai’s Q4 2016 State of the Internet report shows that South Africa’s average mobile broadband speed is slower than Morocco’s, Kenya’s, and Egypt’s.

Akamai’s report is based on data gathered from the company’s Intelligent Platform and provides insight into global connectivity and Internet metrics.

The United Kingdom had the fastest average mobile connection speed at 26.8Mbps – up from 23.7Mbps in the third quarter. Germany was in second place at 22.4Mbps.

Venezuela had the lowest average connection speed at 2.9Mbps – up from 2.2Mbps in the third quarter – followed by Panama, with an average connection speed of 3.6Mbps.

Mobile connection speeds in Africa

According to the report, Kenya has the highest average mobile connection speed in Africa at 13.7Mbps, followed by Egypt on 10.6Mbps.

The table below shows the average connection speeds (IPv4) for mobile connections in Africa and the Middle East.

