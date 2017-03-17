Big increase in broadband adoption in South Africa

Akamai’s Q4 2016 State of the Internet report shows a big increase in the adoption of 4Mbps, 10Mbps, and 15Mbps broadband speeds in South Africa.

Akamai’s report is based on data gathered from the company’s Intelligent Platform and provides insight into global connectivity and Internet metrics.

According to the report, the global percentage of unique IPv4 addresses connecting to Akamai at average speeds above 4Mbps increased by 3.2% to 79% in Q4 2016.

Globally, 42% of unique IPv4 addresses connected to Akamai at average speeds above 10Mbps, while 25% of unique IPv4 addresses connected at average speeds of 15Mbps or above.

South Africa

South Africa’s performance is much lower than global averages, with 51% of unique IPv4 addresses connecting to Akamai at average speeds above 4Mbps.

11% of unique IPv4 addresses in the country connected at average speeds above 10Mbps, and 6.2% of unique IPv4 addresses connected at average speeds of 15Mbps or above.

While South Africa is lagging behind global standards, the country’s growth in this area is encouraging.

South Africa recorded 189% growth in 10Mbps broadband adoption over the past year, while the country showed 225% yearly growth in 15Mbps broadband adoption.

The tables below show the 4Mbps, 10Mbps, and 15Mbps broadband adoption rates in the MEA region.

4Mbps

10Mbps

15Mbps