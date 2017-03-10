South Africa’s 25Mbps broadband adoption spiked in 2016

10 March 2017

Akamai has released its Q4 2016 State of the Internet report, which shows that South Africa’s 15Mbps and 25Mbps broadband adoption spiked last year.

Akamai’s State of the Internet report is based on data gathered from the company’s Intelligent Platform, and provides insights into global connectivity and Internet metrics.

According to the report, South Africa’s 25Mbps broadband adoption rate is 3.1%

This is lower than the global 25Mbps adoption rate of 10%, and much lower than leading countries South Korea and Norway – which each have a 34% adoption rate.

The good news is that South Africa saw a strong increase in the adoption of 15Mbps and 25Mbps broadband speeds in 2016.

The country enjoyed a 225% year-on-year increase in 15Mbps broadband adoption, and similar growth in 25Mbps adoption.

This was fueled by the increased availability of fibre-to-the-home and LTE/LTE-A services in South Africa.

