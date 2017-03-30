South African broadband prices increase significantly

Point Topic’s fixed broadband price index map shows that South African fixed broadband subscribers are now paying much more than what they did a year ago.

Over the 12 months of 2016, median tariffs dropped in the United States, Australia, Russia, parts of Scandinavia, and Europe.

Median fixed broadband tariffs increased in Canada, Brazil, China, and nearly all monitored African countries.

South Africa was hit particularly hard, with local fixed broadband subscribers paying 1.46 times more in 2016 than what they did in 2015.

The fixed broadband price index map below provides an overview of how broadband prices changed across the globe over the past 12 months. (Click to enlarge.)

