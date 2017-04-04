MyBroadband went rural, and the winner was clear

MyBroadband conducted mobile broadband speed tests in the countryside and small towns in the North West province, which showed that Vodacom is the best provider in the region.

We used four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones – with Vodacom, Cell C, MTN, and Telkom SIMs – and MyBroadband’s new custom speed test application for the tests.

The tests were done on 25 March, starting on the N4 towards Rustenburg, through various small towns, and ending in Potchefstroom.

It all started well on the N4 and in Rustenburg, with all the mobile operators recording good results.

Things changed when we left Rustenburg, however, with Telkom and Cell C taking a beating.

The results showed that Vodacom was the only network which could be trusted to provide reliable connectivity across the North West province.

Impressive results

While numerous failed tests along the way were of concern, we found that many people living in smaller towns enjoyed impressive broadband speeds.

Some of the highest speeds recorded included 60Mbps from MTN at the Brits Plaza, and 53Mbps and 51Mbps from Vodacom in Rustenburg and Klerksdorp respectively.

People living in the towns of Hartebeesfontein and Coligny were served well by MTN, with peak speeds of 50Mbps and 43Mbps respectively.

Larger towns like Potchefstroom, Klerksdorp, and Rustenburg enjoyed similar speeds to South Africa’s major cities.

Telkom and Cell C results in context

While Telkom and Cell C’s results were poor in the North West, it must be noted that their business models are based on roaming agreements.

Telkom has a roaming agreement with MTN, while Cell C roams on Vodacom’s network.

This means that Telkom and Cell C subscribers will still have connectivity in most areas where the speeds tests in this article failed.

MyBroadband switched off roaming for its broadband tests, as we were testing the networks and coverage of each mobile operator – not the typical experience of a subscriber.

Speed test results

The graphic below provides an overview of the speed test results, with the raw data tabulated further down.