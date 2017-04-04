MyBroadband went rural, and the winner was clear

4 April 2017

MyBroadband conducted mobile broadband speed tests in the countryside and small towns in the North West province, which showed that Vodacom is the best provider in the region.

We used four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones – with Vodacom, Cell C, MTN, and Telkom SIMs – and MyBroadband’s new custom speed test application for the tests.

The tests were done on 25 March, starting on the N4 towards Rustenburg, through various small towns, and ending in Potchefstroom.

It all started well on the N4 and in Rustenburg, with all the mobile operators recording good results.

Things changed when we left Rustenburg, however, with Telkom and Cell C taking a beating.

The results showed that Vodacom was the only network which could be trusted to provide reliable connectivity across the North West province.

Impressive results

While numerous failed tests along the way were of concern, we found that many people living in smaller towns enjoyed impressive broadband speeds.

Some of the highest speeds recorded included 60Mbps from MTN at the Brits Plaza, and 53Mbps and 51Mbps from Vodacom in Rustenburg and Klerksdorp respectively.

People living in the towns of Hartebeesfontein and Coligny were served well by MTN, with peak speeds of 50Mbps and 43Mbps respectively.

Larger towns like Potchefstroom, Klerksdorp, and Rustenburg enjoyed similar speeds to South Africa’s major cities.

Telkom and Cell C results in context

While Telkom and Cell C’s results were poor in the North West, it must be noted that their business models are based on roaming agreements.

Telkom has a roaming agreement with MTN, while Cell C roams on Vodacom’s network.

This means that Telkom and Cell C subscribers will still have connectivity in most areas where the speeds tests in this article failed.

MyBroadband switched off roaming for its broadband tests, as we were testing the networks and coverage of each mobile operator – not the typical experience of a subscriber.

Speed test results

The graphic below provides an overview of the speed test results, with the raw data tabulated further down.

Network Test - North West Province

Vodacom
Area Latency (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Brits Plaza 24 15274 9952
N4 Hartbeespoort 23 35788 6055
N4 R512 22 6134 1335
N4 Sun City 24 19226 853
N4 Mooinooi 27 6600 127
N4 Marikana 24 44183 16113
Marikana Plaza 24 17625 7750
N4 Kroondal 23 9195 1509
N4 Rustenburg 29 6138 9639
Rustenburg Magalies Mall 25 5066 17117
Rustenburg CBD 25 11857 4210
Rustenburg CBD 26 29249 16756
Rustenburg Olympia Park Stadium 24 52715 18818
Rustenburg Bergsig 23 9904 1019
Rustenburg Kloof 23 16123 936
N4 Koster 0 484
R52 Derby 31 530 544
R52 Witrand 33 11438 3598
Koster Hospital 31 473 1504
Koster CBD 33 2689 1076
Koster Shell Garage 35 2659 172
R52 Swartrand 61 9230 1059
R52 Grootpan 51 8686 2416
R52 Duikerfontein 72 4820 1086
R52 Witpan 90 658 279
Lichtenburg Lafarge 47 44840 12716
Lichtenburg Burgersdorp 50 19325 14238
Lichtenburg  Daniell Street 50 38772 13202
Lichtenburg CBD 49 20754 4926
Lichtenburg High School 49 35277 18019
Lichtenburg NWK 49 24343 10471
Lichtenburg 12th Avenue 56 11534 770
R503 Monsanto 55 32297 69
R503 Platvlei 64 8797 758
Coligny Service Centre 65 11245 210
Coligny Post Office 58 9942 3057
Coligny NWK 50 8394 2667
R503 Kaalkraal 57 6192 1071
R503 Geduld 66 8497 461
R503 Hartbeesfontein 42 2586 538
R503 Schoemansfontein 55 16713 298
R503 Woverrand 57 9664 4603
Klerksdorp Rio Hotel 43 28973 13651
Klerksdorp Meiringspark 43 50872 10936
Klerksdorp CBD 42 23603 16661
Klerksdorp VUT 46 18897 16132
Klerksdorp Checkers Hyper 46 36966 10761
Klerksdorp Laerskool President 45 25529 7199
Klerksdorp Latham Weg 43 20654 8260
Klerksdorp Flamwood 45 9891 8518
Klerksdorp Pick n Pay Hyper 44 41071 12860
Klerksdorp Platan Drive 54 44612 13833
Klerksdorp Matlosana Mall 54 49347 14028
Stilfontein 32 30197 1823
Stilfontein 33 34646 2748
N12 Engen 29 12679 7640
N12 Orkney 190 765 0
N12 Ikageng 26 14419 9002
Potchefstroom Industria 37 35342 7491
Potchefstroom NG Kerk 26 19483 5583
Potchefstroom Bult 24 27329 12202
Potchefstroom University 27 18869 3939
Potchefstroom Dam 25 5257 3128
Potchefstroom Gymnasium 33 10038 17412
Potchefstroom Pick n Pay Centre 46 31359 9350
Potchefstroom Mooirivier Mall 24 23763 6591
Potchefstroom Rivier Street 46 10422 922
Potchefstroom Baillie Park 30 26846 7670
Potchefstroom Grimbeek Park 36 13311 7812
Average 43 18849 6502
MTN
Area Latency (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Brits Plaza 24 60353 13180
N4 Hartbeespoort 25 41076 11865
N4 R512 31 14756 2337
N4 Sun City 0 0
N4 Mooinooi 34 8628 1515
N4 Marikana 96 4418 3025
Marikana Plaza 31 5175 3767
N4 Kroondal 35 7519 2320
N4 Rustenburg 46 3201 2081
Rustenburg Magalies Mall 68 534 851
Rustenburg CBD 312 5528 1732
Rustenburg CBD 3982 1784
Rustenburg Olympia Park Stadium 117 7702 1495
Rustenburg Bergsig 1137 1266
Rustenburg Kloof 79 2093 87
N4 Koster 0 0
R52 Derby 0 0
R52 Witrand 0 0
Koster Hospital 4708 1117 0
Koster CBD 69 575 0
Koster Shell Garage 0 0
R52 Swartrand 48 5182 0
R52 Grootpan 58 1874 26
R52 Duikerfontein 39 17787 2311
R52 Witpan 5149 77
Lichtenburg Lafarge 54 16064 1497
Lichtenburg Burgersdorp 45 16151 7615
Lichtenburg  Daniell Street 64 13676 6337
Lichtenburg CBD 47 34869 6758
Lichtenburg High School 45 24559 9551
Lichtenburg NWK 46 25287 8622
Lichtenburh 12th Avenue 48 23468 3170
R503 Monsanto 54 34956 716
R503 Platvlei 49 34449 3716
Coligny Service Centre 46 42687 9638
Coligny Post Office 48 28658 2715
Coligny NWK 42 42924 12202
R503 Kaalkraal 0 0
R503 Geduld 72 3411 114
R503 Hartbeesfontein 43 50052 21448
R503 Schoemansfontein 53 33475 293
R503 Woverrand 48 13075 3780
Klerksdorp Rio Hotel 41 23348 11660
Klerksdorp Meiringspark 43 12988 9275
Klerksdorp CBD 41 31643 10694
Klerksdorp VUT 43 24805 10826
Klerksdorp Checkers Hyper 40 43547 20257
Klerksdorp Laerskool President 43 30708 13505
Klerksdorp Latham Weg 40 32311 9758
Klerksdorp Flamwood 41 37479 11179
Klerksdorp Pik n Pay Hyper 42 24708 10637
Klerksdorp Platan Drive 44 16748 10497
Klerksdorp Matlosana Mall 42 36285 10893
Stilfontein 51 17173 289
Stilfontein 79 7407 639
N12 Engen 52 35713 10464
N12 Orkney 64 27070 4205
N12 Ikageng 42 20071 4784
Potchefstroom Industria 47 16743 3428
Potchefstroom NG Kerk 52 26259 2702
Potchefstroom Bult 43 18769 10204
Potchefstroom University 41 25744 9140
Potchefstroom Dam 32 27699 8893
Potchefstroom Gymnasium 25 26142 5622
Potchefstroom Pick n Pay Centre 25 29847 5964
Potchefstroom Mooirivier Mall 23 12312 8743
Potchefstroom Rivier Street 27 8734 6242
Potchefstroom Baillie Park 29 18195 2247
Potchefstroom Grimbeek Park 25 19984 3589
Average 129 18666 5279
Cell C
Area Latency (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Brits Plaza 56 4798 2645
N4 Hartbeespoort 55 3974 1170
N4 R512 617 249 0
N4 Sun City 91 2240 1608
N4 Mooinooi 90 2306 2070
N4 Marikana 0 0
Marikana Plaza 55 4137 1726
N4 Kroondal 50 112 112
N4 Rustenburg 47 2764 564
Rustenburg Magalies Mall 50 3217 767
Rustenburg CBD 36 2702 164
Rustenburg CBD 37 153 99
Rustenburg Olympia Park Stadium 46 5131 1643
Rustenburg Bergsig 201 0 15
Rustenburg Kloof 205 92 0
N4 Koster 38 2086 219
R52 Derby 0 0
R52 Witrand 0 0
Koster Hospital 0 0
Koster CBD 0 0
Koster Shell Garage 58 0 0
R52 Swartrand 0 0
R52 Grootpan 0 0
R52 Duikerfontein 0 0
R52 Witpan 0 0
Lichtenburg Lafarge 0 0
Lichtenburg Burgersdorp 0 0
Lichtenburg  Daniell Street 65 9873 1580
Lichtenburg CBD 58 10312 1559
Lichtenburg High School 70 11763 1569
Lichtenburg NWK 65 4381 1428
Lichtenburh 12th Avenue 66 411 645
R503 Monsanto 69 605 94
R503 Platvlei 70 5057 274
Coligny Service Centre 110 2181 564
Coligny Post Office 80 4536 1473
Coligny NWK 99 7041 1413
R503 Kaalkraal 0 0
R503 Geduld 1390 12 0
R503 Hartbeesfontein 0 0
R503 Schoemansfontein 0 525
R503 Woverrand 83 9589 1556
Klerksdorp Rio Hotel 88 9762 1755
Klerksdorp Meiringspark 1305 39 472
Klerksdorp CBD 56 3374 1734
Klerksdorp VUT 57 6002 1885
Klerksdorp Checkers Hyper 62 3801 2062
Klerksdorp Laerskool President 53 7552 1350
Klerksdorp Latham Weg 54 6552 594
Klerksdorp Flamwood 55 3997 143
Klerksdorp Pick n Pay Hyper 49 5510 2056
Klerksdorp Platan Drive 51 5864 789
Klerksdorp Matlosana Mall 88 3774 912
Stilfontein 0 305
Stilfontein 84 6019 1154
N12 Engen 133 1511 788
N12 Orkney 69 10081 1741
N12 Ikageng 120 3839 1116
Potchefstroom Industria 77 5506 1936
Potchefstroom NG Kerk 86 1281 0
Potchefstroom Bult 77 8499 1807
Potchefstroom University 76 6631 2215
Potchefstroom Dam 0 0
Potchefstroom Gymnasium 50 2399 1655
Potchefstroom Pick n Pay Centre 49 13317 1634
Potchefstroom Mooirivier Mall 82 6803 1594
Potchefstroom Rivier Street 71 2979 630
Potchefstroom Baillie Park 68 3920 11
Potchefstroom Grimbeek Park 1726 250
Average 133 3340 813
Telkom
Area Latency (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Brits Plaza 28 3244 67
N4 Hartbeespoort 53 1216 919
N4 R512 1221 0
N4 Sun City 54 12121 220
N4 Mooinooi 102 10
N4 Marikana 0 0
Marikana Plaza 0 0
N4 Kroondal 23 24737 573
N4 Rustenburg 32 4901 2509
Rustenburg Magalies Mall 23 1486 2950
Rustenburg CBD 21 16975 8592
Rustenburg CBD 22 9684 6086
Rustenburg Olympia Park Stadium 23 22712 996
Rustenburg Bergsig 23 49278 3424
Rustenburg Kloof 23 4868 251
N4 Koster 0 0
R52 Derby 0 0
R52 Witrand 0 0
Koster Hospital 0 0
Koster CBD 0 0
Koster Shell Garage 0 0
R52 Swartrand 0 0
R52 Grootpan 0 0
R52 Duikerfontein 0 0
R52 Witpan 0 0
Lichtenburg Lafarge 0 0
Lichtenburg Burgersdorp 0 0
Lichtenburg  Daniell Street 0 0
Lichtenburg CBD 0 0
Lichtenburg High School 0 0
Lichtenburg NWK 0 0
Lichtenburh 12th Avenue 0 0
R503 Monsanto 0 0
R503 Platvlei 0 0
Coligny Service Centre 0 0
Coligny Post Office 0 0
Coligny NWK 0 0
R503 Kaalkraal 0 0
R503 Geduld 0 0
R503 Hartbeesfontein 0 0
R503 Schoemansfontein 0 0
R503 Woverrand 0 0
Klerksdorp Rio Hotel 0 0
Klerksdorp Meiringspark 0 0
Klerksdorp CBD 0 0
Klerksdorp VUT 0 0
Klerksdorp Checkers Hyper 0 0
Klerksdorp Laerskool President 0 0
Klerksdorp Latham Weg 0 0
Klerksdorp Flamwood 0 0
Klerksdorp Pick n Pay Hyper 0 0
Klerksdorp Platan Drive 0 0
Klerksdorp Matlosana Mall 0 0
Stilfontein 0 0
Stilfontein 0 0
N12 Engen 0 0
N12 Orkney 0 0
N12 Ikageng 0 0
Potchefstroom Industria 23 43762 4149
Potchefstroom NG Kerk 23 29771 1197
Potchefstroom Bult 36 2176 2
Potchefstroom University 31 0 10
Potchefstroom Dam 29 3036 0
Potchefstroom Gymnasium 30 1684 762
Potchefstroom Pick n Pay Centre 23 7108 2976
Potchefstroom Mooirivier Mall 24 14575 1181
Potchefstroom Rivier Street 23 31636 1339
Potchefstroom Baillie Park 22 8151 4817
Potchefstroom Grimbeek Park 22 21879 2031
Average 28 4584 653

Now read: Vodacom vs MTN in Pretoria – We let the speed tests do the talking

Share your thoughts: MyBroadband went rural, and the winner was …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
MyBroadband went rural, and the winner was clear