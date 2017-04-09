SEACOM cable hit by outage

The SEACOM cable is suffering from a “service-affecting outage”, the company announced.

“SEACOM is experiencing a service-affecting outage on its marine system between Mombasa and Zafarana,” it said.

“The impact of the incident is that all linear transmission traffic on the east coast of Africa to and from Europe will be affected.”

SEACOM said that customers with IP or other managed network services will remain unaffected, “but could experience higher latencies with possible degradation of service”.

This is due to traffic being routed over SEACOM’s WACs transmission links on the west coast of Africa and its network to Asia gateways.

“Repair vessels are being mobilised to the outage site. SEACOM continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide necessary updates as warranted.”