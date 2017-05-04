NAPAfrica celebrates 5 years as Africa’s largest neutral Internet exchange

NAPAfrica was established in 2012 as Africa’s first neutral Internet exchange point (IXP) and has since become the regional Internet traffic hub for sub-Saharan Africa.

The IXP is also one of the top three IXPs in the southern hemisphere.

Over the past five years, NAPAfrica has worked alongside Teraco, which is now Africa’s largest data centre operator.

“It’s never easy being the pioneer, but we believed in the notion of a neutral IXP enough to forge ahead and launch the exchange,” said Teraco CEO Lex van Wyk.

“It has grown immensely and built an impressive community of like-minded businesses that all understand and believe in the benefits of peering and interconnectivity.”

NAPAfrica’s Johannesburg Internet exchange is one of the top 20 largest global IXPs by membership and has grown to cover 386 members and 170Gbps of traffic.

“In a very short space of time, NAPAfrica’s peering community has become a critical component of Africa’s Internet ecosystem,” said van Wyk.

