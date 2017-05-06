SEACOM cable repaired

The SEACOM subsea cable fault identified in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti on 8 April has been repaired.

“Customers will start seeing their circuits come up and traffic routing return, but should also anticipate a short period of fluctuation while we complete test and verification activities,” said SEACOM.

“Full service stability is anticipated within 24 hours, and SEACOM will continue to monitor all circuits closely over the repaired segment for a further 48 hours.”

All linear transmission traffic on the east coast of Africa to and from Europe was affected by the break, said SEACOM.

SEACOM thanked its customers and partners for their support during the outage.

