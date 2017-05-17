What the SEACOM cable break looked like

SEACOM recently experienced a service-affecting outage on its marine system located west of Djibouti in the Red Sea.

The company’s subsea cable was damaged, and was repaired at the beginning of May.

The incident affected all linear transmission traffic on the east coast of Africa to and from Europe, said SEACOM at the time.

SEACOM was able to repair the fault by sending out a repair vessel to the site of the damaged cable, and fixing the problem at sea.

Images of the broken cable and its extraction are posted below – courtesy of SEACOM.

Submarine arm looks for the cable fault on the ocean floor.

The SEACOM cable is cut on the ocean floor and lifted onto the repair vessel.

The repair vessel brings the damaged cable on board.

The damage sustained by a segment of the SEACOM subsea cable.

