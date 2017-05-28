How much other people pay for broadband

Point Topic’s latest fixed broadband tariffs report shows that the average monthly charge for a residential broadband service is $105 (R1,390).

The average broadband price has gone up for all three main broadband technologies – copper, cable, and fibre.

The average increase can be explained by the fact that operators charge higher prices for higher broadband speeds.

The average bandwidth provided to residential subscribers continued to climb, and was 124Mbps – compared to 118Mbps in Q4 2016.

Increases in the average bandwidth were caused by a boost in the average speeds provided over all three technology platforms.

The chart below shows the average global price and speed of broadband services.

Residential broadband packages

Asia-Pacific retained its dominant position in terms of bandwidth, as the operators in the region continue to push fibre services.

The average bandwidth in the region was 405Mbps, with Western Europe ranked second at 164Mbps.

Countries in the Middle East and Africa continued to be the most expensive broadband markets.

In Africa, fixed broadband services are strongly overshadowed by mobile.

