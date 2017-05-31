Best and worst connected provinces in South Africa

Stats SA has shared its General Household Survey 2016 results, which show that Gauteng and the Western Cape are the best-connected provinces in South Africa.

The report shows that 59.3% of South African households had at least one member who had access to or used the Internet at home, work, place of study, or Internet cafés.

Access to the Internet using all available means was highest in Gauteng (72.2%), the Western Cape (68.5%), and Mpumalanga (58.1%), and lowest in Limpopo (42.4%), and Eastern Cape (49.2%).

Nearly 10% of South African households had access to the Internet at home.

Access to the Internet at home was highest among households in the Western Cape (23.6%) and Gauteng (14.8%), and lowest in Limpopo (1.6%) and the North West (3.5%).

Percentage of households with access to the Internet at home, or for which at least one member has access to or used the Internet – Provinces 2016.