South Africa’s mobile broadband speed higher than fixed connections

Akamai has released its 2017 Q1 State of the Internet Report, which shows that South Africa’s average mobile broadband speed of 6.9Mbps is higher than the country’s average fixed broadband speed of 6.7Mbps.

Akamai’s report is based on data gathered from the company’s Intelligent Platform and provides insight into global connectivity metrics.

Average global mobile connection speeds ranged from a high of 26Mbps in the UK to a low of 2.8Mbps in Venezuela.

37 countries and regions included in the report had an average mobile connection speed exceeding the 10Mbps broadband threshold.

While South Africa did not reach this milestone, its average mobile connection speed increased from 4.8Mbps to 6.9Mbps over the past year.

The increased speed is partly thanks to the aggressive LTE and LTE-A network roll-outs by Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

It is interesting to note that our average mobile speed is faster than the country’s average fixed broadband speed of 6.7Mbps.

This is an indication that many users still rely on DSL and fixed wireless services with 2Mbps and 4Mbps speeds.

The table below shows how South Africa’s average mobile speed compares with Middle East and African countries.

Now read: Best and worst connected provinces in South Africa