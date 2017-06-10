Telkom’s converged broadband plan

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko believes in a broadband future which is based on converged technologies, and that Telkom is well positioned in South Africa to offer converged broadband solutions.

Speaking on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Maseko said customers “really do not care much whether they get connectivity via LTE-Advanced, 3G, or fibre”.

Their concern is whether the connection is stable and reliable, fast, and is offered at the right price point, said Maseko.

A technology-agnostic broadband environment suits Telkom, because of its established fixed and mobile IP networks.

One of the challenges Telkom faces is the migration from ADSL to higher-speed fibre and fixed-LTE products.

To address this problem, Telkom has started deploying 100Mbps DSL services over its existing copper infrastructure using G.fast technology.

“G.fast will become the technology platform which will enable us to get a lot more life out of our copper,” said Maseko.

He said when people get 100Mbps through their copper line, they really do not care about the underlying technology.

Maseko said the technology is very reliable, and that their lab tests showed results of up to 300Mbps.

Now read: Telkom to offer 100Mbps DSL